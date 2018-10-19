City businesses must have licences

A new Red Deer bylaw requires all city businesses to have a licence.
An online application platform launched this week allows business owners to apply anytime and from anywhere.
The new system is called MyLicence and it is available for both resident and non-resident business owners. It allows for either annual renewable or short-term licences, depending on the business’s needs.
“We know that business owners are busy and it isn’t always easy to make a trip to City Hall during office hours,” says inspections and licensing manager Erin Stuart.
“The new system gives them the flexibility to apply at a time that is convenient for them.”
Business owners are able to apply online for their 2018 licence free of charge through MyLicence or in person. Those currently operating under a business licence do not have to reapply, but will see a new licence category and fee for their 2019 licence.
Businesses previously operating under an occupancy permit must obtain an annual, renewable business licence.