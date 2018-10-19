City businesses must have licences

A new Red Deer bylaw requires all city businesses to have a licence.

An online application platform launched this week allows business owners to apply anytime and from anywhere.

The new system is called MyLicence and it is available for both resident and non-resident business owners. It allows for either annual renewable or short-term licences, depending on the business’s needs.

“We know that business owners are busy and it isn’t always easy to make a trip to City Hall during office hours,” says inspections and licensing manager Erin Stuart.

“The new system gives them the flexibility to apply at a time that is convenient for them.”

Business owners are able to apply online for their 2018 licence free of charge through MyLicence or in person. Those currently operating under a business licence do not have to reapply, but will see a new licence category and fee for their 2019 licence.

Businesses previously operating under an occupancy permit must obtain an annual, renewable business licence.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter