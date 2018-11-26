Red Deer City councillors (from left) Tanya Handley, Ken Johnston and Michael Dawe at Monday nights council meeting. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

City council votes to boost pay to offset tax changes

Council votes 5-4 to ensure take-home pay stays the same

Red Deer city council narrowly voted to top up its pay rather than take a steep rollback because of federal tax changes.

Mayor Tara Veer would have taken a $12,500 hit to her pay in 2019 and councillors almost $5,800 each because of a federal move to eliminate tax exemptions for all elected officials country-wide.

After some debate, council voted to “gross up” its compensation so take-home pay remained the same.

It’s a move that many municipal councils and school boards have already done, including in Central Alberta, Lacombe city and county councils and the Red Deer Public School Board.

After Monday night’s vote, Red Deer city council salaries will increase next year to $68,618 from $60,466, and the mayor’s salary to $131,940 from $112,198.

Several councillors pointed out that politicians’ pay is often a thorny issue.

Mayor Tara Veer said debating its own compensation is the last thing council wants to do, but it was necessary in this case.

Council remains committed to financial transparency and the adjustment was made only to “neutralize” the federal government tax changes.

Almost all other councils surveyed planned to make similar adjustments.

“I feel very confident that if other comparators had dealt with it differently we’d be dealing with it differently,” she said during council debate.

Some on council wanted to see the tax exemption issue dealt with as part of a larger review of council compensation.

Coun. Buck Buchanan proposed tabling the issue to a future meeting but the motion narrowly failed 5-4 with Councillors Ken Johnston, Lawrence Lee, Frank Wong, Michael Dawe and Tanya Handley against.

Coun. Ken Johnston estimated that councillors’ work weeks range from 30 to 60 hours, and more often than not closer to the high end. Based on hours, councillors are working for about the minimum age of $15 while being required to be accessible and well informed on a huge range of issues.

The tax-free exemption was meant to compensate for councillor’s expenses rather than itemizing them individually.

Coun. Tanya Handley, who voted against increasing compensation, favoured taking a look at expanded expense reporting in the future in light of the tax changes.

Coun. Vesna Higham, another no vote, said the federal government’s move amounts to “downloading” from the federal government on to municipalities.

Councillors Michael Dawe and Dianne Wyntjes also voted against.

Dawe said while having councillors itemize all of their expenses could be “messy” it may be time to go that route.

Wyntjes said she favoured taking a close look at all compensation at once rather than dealing only with the tax issues.

“It’s best to set the table once.”

Council compensation is due to be reviewed next summer as part of a routine procedure to review pay and other issues halfway through the council term.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer child sex offender sentenced
Next story
Air Canada signs definitive deal to buy Aeroplan program for $450 million

Just Posted

City council votes to boost pay to offset tax changes

Council votes 5-4 to ensure take-home pay stays the same

City aims to protect Red Deer’s Parsons House

City council agrees to memorandum with province to preserve downtown home

Council approves contentious safe consumption site location

Safe consumption site will go at 5233 54th Ave.

Red Deer child sex offender sentenced

A Red Deer man accused of numerous child sexual exploitation offences will… Continue reading

Red Deer students helping create Games sustainability, one easel at a time

Tiny student creations to be given as VIP gifts during 2019 Games

WATCH: Central Alberta families enjoy Breakfast with Santa – wrapping up Festival of Trees

The Village People’s Y.M.C.A. had families spelling out the letters on the… Continue reading

Brown’s hat trick helps Kings down Oilers 5-2

LOS ANGELES — Big games from Dustin Brown and Anze Kopitar have… Continue reading

Stampeders knock off Redblacks on icy field to exorcise Grey Cup demons

EDMONTON — A slick turf couldn’t derail Bo Levi Mitchell, Terry Williams… Continue reading

After rescue, Gaza’s only grand piano makes public comeback

GAZA, Palestinian Territory — The only grand piano in the Gaza Strip… Continue reading

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is due to answer assault and harassment… Continue reading

Hundreds of flights cancelled as Midwest braces for snowstorm

CHICAGO — A winter storm blanketed much of the central Midwest with… Continue reading

Migrants enveloped in tear gas after heading toward US

TIJUANA, Mexico — Migrants approaching the U.S. border from Mexico were enveloped… Continue reading

French protesters angry over fuel taxes clash with police

PARIS — French police fired tear gas and water cannons to disperse… Continue reading

Police: Man shot woman at Walmart, later turned gun on self

OCALA, Fla. — A 54-year-old man suspected of the fatal weekend shooting… Continue reading

Most Read