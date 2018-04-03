City councillor wants Montreal police force to allow turbans and hijabs

MONTREAL — A longtime city councillor does not believe his call for the Montreal police force to allow officers to wear turbans and hijabs will reignite debate over the sensitive issue of reasonable accommodation.

“It’s only touchy for people who don’t see our future as a French-language society, with an anglophone minority which is replenished and enriched by immigration,” Marvin Rotrand said Tuesday.

“It’s more touchy in the regions, which are homogenous, but in Montreal where we are heterogeneous, I don’t think there’s a lot of intolerance.”

Rotrand, a city councillor since 1982, noted that Montreal’s force is an anomaly among major Canadian police departments when it comes to turbans and hijabs.

He pointed out the Toronto, Edmonton and Calgary forces as well as the RCMP allow them.

“We don’t want to miss out on talent and it’s a barrier that doesn’t need to exist,” Rotrand said in an interview.

He said any candidate with all the qualifications to become an officer should be hired.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said Tuesday other Canadian cities have done it and that she is ”very, very open to this proposition.”

“I have always been in favour of supporting the full participation of all Montrealers in different functions, whether it’s the (Montreal police force) or others,” she told reporters.

Rotrand tried in 2016 to get the police service to allow officers to wear the hijab, but said its response at the time was that it didn’t have a policy.

He said federal Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan served as a police officer in Vancouver and wore a turban.

“He was (also) a distinguished Canadian soldier and he wore his turban,” Rotrand said.

“But had he applied for the Montreal police department, the fact that he wore a turban for religious reasons would have meant that his application could not be processed.”

Rotrand sent a letter in January to Nathalie Goulet, who’s responsible for public security in Montreal, asking that turbans and hijabs become part of the police dress code.

Montreal police Insp. Ian Lafreniere said the question of wearing a hijab has never been raised during recruitment campaigns in ethnic communities.

“This is hypothetical because we have had no requests from a future police officer or an active police officer,” Lafreniere said in an interview Tuesday.

But he cautioned that the main concern is the safety of police officers.

The RCMP, meanwhile, says male officers of Sikh faith have been able to wear the turban as part of their uniform since November 1990.

Female RCMP members who are Muslim have been allowed to wear the hijab since January 2016.

Sgt. Tania Vaughan said in an email the RCMP-issued hijab and turban “have undergone rigorous testing to ensure the design meets the highest standards of officer safety.”

“Since 2013, 11 active Mounties have worn a turban and, to date, one regular member has requested and received approval to wear the hijab,” the email read.

“Tests have demonstrated that the hijab headscarf and turban do not reduce an officer’s effectiveness in the performance of their duties.”

The Ottawa police force has one Sikh officer who wears a turban.

It said in an email its policy allows for religious headwear that has been approved and meets safety standards.

It’s also currently developing a uniform hijab “for any females who may choose to wear one.”

Previous story
Nobel winner Suu Kyi not above reproach in Rohingya abuse investigations: Rae
Next story
Lac-Megantic tragedy: Crown says bankrupt railway won’t have to stand trial

Just Posted

Cardston outfitter trial ends

Final submissions to judge set for June with decision to come later

Less restrictive portable, dynamic sign rules urged by Red Deer businesses

Sign bylaw passes, but administrators must reconsider spacing requirements

The next step in pushing for Red Deer hospital expansion is to talk to AHS, says Mayor Veer

Council is determined to keep the issue on the front burner

Francophone school will eventually be built in Red Deer’s Kentwood area

Catholic school district no longer locating future school there

Central Alberta woman helps owners reunite with their missing pooches

Sundre’s Kim Taylor helps dog owners

Rebels rollercoaster season holds hope for the future

Growth of youth movement fuels Red Deer Rebels future

WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February

Other plans include potential hotel at Westerner Park

2019 Canada Winter Games launches Medal Design Contest

Call out to Canadian artists

A visionary on and off the ice, Kevin Martin enters World Curling Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS — Not content to be one of the best curlers… Continue reading

This star is the farthest ever seen. It’s 9 billion light-years away

Astronomers using the Hubble Space Telescope have found the farthest star ever… Continue reading

‘Fascinated and horrified’ scientists watched as a killer whale drowned another orca’s calf

When Jared Towers and two of his colleagues set out to observe… Continue reading

Video: Sparkly pizza, bagels and gravy: Nothing is safe from edible glitter’s reach

First things first: There is a difference between “edible” and “nontoxic” glitter.… Continue reading

In case you missed the ‘condom-snorting challenge’ – and didn’t know it’s a bad idea

Imagine uncoiling a condom and stuffing it up one side of your… Continue reading

Canadian light oil prices hit with same discounts afflicting oilsands prices

CALGARY — The same factors that have inflated the discount paid for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month