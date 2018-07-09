City delaying start day for accepting cannabis retail applications

City will start accepting applications on July 24 instead of originally planned start day of July 11

City of Red Deer has pushed back for two weeks the day when it will begin accepting applications for cannabis retail locations.

The city will start accepting applications starting July 24 instead of the originally announced July 11.

The date has been delayed due a backlog in the Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission pre-qualification process, which is required as part of the city’s development permit process.

“With the volume Alberta Gaming and Liquor Commission (AGLC) is experiencing, we know not all potential applicants will have their pre-qualification complete by July 11,” says Erin Stuart, inspections and licensing manager.

“We want to ensure the process is fair for everyone, so we’re working with the ALGC to allow applicants to demonstrate that they’ve submitted to the AGLC rather than completed the full pre-qualification as part of their application.”

Applications will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis, starting at 8 a.m, on July 24, and all completed development permit application packages must be submitted in person at City Hall, 4914 48 Avenue.

“We need people to come prepared with all the necessary approvals and documents,” says Stuart. “Incomplete application packages will be returned to the applicant until they are able to complete the full package.”

•A complete development permit application package includes:

•A completed and signed development permit application form

•Site plan of the property where the retail store is to be located

•Elevations or photos of the building facade where the retail store is to be located

•Floor plan of the retail store

•Letter of Authorization from the property owner (a lease agreement is not sufficient)

•Letter of Intent providing details about the retail business

•A completed cannabis retail sales application requirement list

•A site plan that illustrates the retail sales location and their separation to all uses identified in Section 5.7.12 of the land use bylaw. This includes schools, day care facilities, a City operated recreation facility, and hospitals. At this time the map does not need to show distances to other cannabis retail stores.

•A site plan that illustrates the retail sales location and the separation to all provincial setbacks.

•Written confirmation from the AGLC that the applicant has submitted an application to them for the pre-qualification process. Full approval will be required as part of the Development Permit approval.

When a completed application is submitted, the city will review it and tell the applicant about next steps. While the sale of cannabis is still illegal at this time, the city is accepting and considering applications for permits. These can be issued prior to legalization; however, business operations cannot start until cannabis is legalized.

More information about the legalization of cannabis is available on the city’s website at www.reddeer.ca.


News tips
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort
Next story
Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Just Posted

City delaying start day for accepting cannabis retail applications

City will start accepting applications on July 24 instead of originally planned start day of July 11

Greyhound Canada to end routes in Prairies, B.C., leaving small towns in lurch

Passenger service expected to leave in October

Updated: Four more boys brought out of flooded Thai cave

MAE SAI, Thailand — Four more of the boys trapped for over… Continue reading

Rescuers search for dozens still missing after Japan floods

HIROSHIMA, Japan — Rescuers in southwestern Japan dug up more bodies Monday… Continue reading

Trump’s strained visit with NATO, meeting with Putin

WASHINGTON — With the established global order on shaky footing, President Donald… Continue reading

WATCH: Kids race like superheroes in triathlon

Second Abbey Centre Super Kids Triathlon was in Blackfalds Saturday

Admitted to cutting endangered trees: Sentencing hearing for Alberta ski resort

CALGARY — A week-long sentencing hearing has begun in Calgary to decide… Continue reading

Erdogan sworn in as Turkey president under new ruling system

ISTANBUL — Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in as Turkey’s first… Continue reading

Police: Woman, 91, killed after aircraft crashes into condo

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Authorities are identifying a 91-year-old woman who was killed… Continue reading

New Brunswick should have second nuclear reactor: energy minister

POINT LEPREAU, N.B. — New Brunswick’s energy minister says he’d like to… Continue reading

Royals sign 16-year-old Japanese pitcher for $322,500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kaito Yuki is headed to the Kansas City… Continue reading

Walmart yodel kid of viral video fame announces debut album

NASHVILLE — It was only a matter of time, just a couple… Continue reading

UK leader fills top Brexit post after shock resignation

LONDON — Britain and the European Union insisted Monday that their divorce… Continue reading

Suncor says Syncrude to ramp up to full production in early to mid-September

CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says production at the Syncrude oilsands complex… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month