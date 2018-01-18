City Hall briefly evacuated

City Hall was briefly evacuated on Thursday afternoon for what turned out to be a false alarm.

Staff were cleared out of the building around 1 p.m. Many of them stood in City Hall Park waiting for the all-clear, which came about 20 minutes later.

Safety officers detected high carbon monoxide readings on their scanners. However, Red Deer Emergency Services went through the building floor by floor and their carbon monoxide scanners found normal readings.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and Follow us on Twitter