City north of Toronto sells itself as the home for Amazon’s second headquarters

MARKHAM, Ont. — A city just north of Toronto is going it alone to position itself as the home for Amazon’s second North American headquarters.

The City of Markham, Ont. — one of 10 cities that joined with Toronto to bid for the hub — tweeted a photo of a bright orange sign that dubs the city the “possible home of Amazon HQ2.”

The tweet says “signs are popping up all over Markham today” and implores Amazon to “#chooseMarkham.”

A spokeswoman says the 23 signs across the city are part of a larger “Innovation Week” in Markham, which officials say is home to more than 1,500 technology and life sciences companies.

Earlier this year, the Toronto region was chosen as the only Canadian contender out of 20 possible locations for HQ2, alongside American metropolises such as Los Angeles, New York City, Philadelphia and Atlanta.

The initial search drew bids from cities eager to win up to 50,000 high paying jobs and a US$5-billion investment.

The Canadian Press

