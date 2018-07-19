In April protesters opposed to the Kinder Morgan Inc. Trans Mountain pipeline extension project defied a court order and blocked an entrance to the company’s property in Burnaby (File photo by CANADIAN PRESS)

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice to protesters at Kinder Morgan terminal

BURNABY, B.C. — The City of Burnaby is evicting protesters from a make-shift camp set up outside one of Kinder Morgan’s terminals, citing fire safety and public health concerns.

City manager Lambert Chu says the city is worried about how the footprint of the site, dubbed Camp Cloud, has grown to include a two-level wood structure, additional tents and even shower facilities.

“We’ve been trying to work with the camp occupants and seek compliance with no success and that’s why we had to take the step of issuing the eviction notice,” Chu said.

The Metro Vancouver city issued a 72-hour eviction notice Wednesday.

The notice does not apply to the Watch House, which a separate group of protesters working under the banner “Protect the Inlet” has erected in the woods just outside the terminal.

No one from Camp Cloud, made up of Indigenous protesters and environmentalists, was immediately available for comment.

In videos posted to Facebook, Kwitsel Tatel identifies herself as the camp’s court monitor.

She says there are no public safety issues related to the camp, which formed in order to educate the public about water protection.

“We’re asking now for clean water to be protected for all living things, for all people for all time,” she says in the video.

In March, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled that both Camp Cloud and the Watch House could remain in place in response to a court injunction filed by Kinder Morgan.

Tatel says the eviction notice violates both that court order and Indigenous rights on the land.

The city is seeking legal advice about how the court order might affect enforcement of the eviction notice, Chu said.

Previous story
Red Deer filmmaking brothers win two Christian visual media awards
Next story
Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

Just Posted

City of Burnaby issues eviction notice to protesters at Kinder Morgan terminal

BURNABY, B.C. — The City of Burnaby is evicting protesters from a… Continue reading

The Beatles’ ‘All You Need Is Love’ adapted for picture book

NEW YORK — Two new children’s books will add pictures to the… Continue reading

B.C. homeowner groups can fine defiant short-term rental hosts $1,000 a day

VANCOUVER — Homeowners groups in British Columbia will soon be able to… Continue reading

Zuckerberg clarifies statements on treatment of fake news

NEW YORK — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is clarifying his stance pertaining… Continue reading

Greenpeace members climbing Olympic Stadium tower in Montreal

MONTREAL — At least three Greenpeace members are climbing the outside of… Continue reading

WATCH: Global FMX at Westerner Days

There are three freestyle motocross shows a day at Westerner Park this week

‘Brady Bunch’ house for sale for nearly $1.9M

LOS ANGELES — The home featured in the opening and closing scenes… Continue reading

Five lambs, horse, cat and dog stolen from Sundre-area home

Man and woman face charges

Red Deer senior, who lived through the Great Depression, turns 105

“Live one day at a time”

Study links air pollution to drop in national park visitors

DENVER — Visitors appear to be steering clear of some U.S. national… Continue reading

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontari

Three cubs found abandoned in a washroom along the Trans-Canada Highway in… Continue reading

Canada could get caught in cross-fire of U.S. uranium investigation

Canada could get caught in the crossfire after the U.S. Department of… Continue reading

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has unveiled his pre-election cabinet, shuffling… Continue reading

Canada’s premiers meet Indigenous groups, although three major groups decline

BOUCTOUCHE, N.B. — Canada’s premiers are meeting with Indigenous organizations in New… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month