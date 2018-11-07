City of Edmonton reaches across provincial boundary for new police chief

EDMONTON — A former police chief in Prince Albert, Sask., has been named the new chief of the Edmonton Police Service.

A statement from the Edmonton Police Commission says Dale McFee will become the city’s 23rd chief when he’s sworn into office early next year.

McFee, who has been serving as the deputy minister of Corrections and Policing in Saskatchewan since 2012, will replace Rod Knecht.

The incoming police boss is also a former president of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police.

The commission says McFee has a solid background as an executive leader and innovator in the fields of policing, community safety and public service.

The announcement of McFee’s hiring comes after a five-month nationwide search.

Tim O’Brien, the commission chairman, said in the statement that McFee “is someone who earns trust and confidence, and is well-regarded by the community.”

McFee officially begins work in February.