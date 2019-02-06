City of Lacombe asks residents not to place vehicle extension cords across sidewalks

There are alternatives to laying cords across the sidewalk. (Contributed photo)

The City of Lacombe is encouraging residents to be safe with vehicle extension cords.

Residents are being reminded that electrical extension cords can’t be placed across public sidewalks because of the tripping hazard it creates for pedestrians.

“We do live in a harsh climate, but the need for people to start their vehicles in cold weather must be balanced with the need for pedestrian safety,” said Diane Piche, Lacombe director of corporate services.

Section 404 of Lacombe’s Traffic Bylaw 223 states: “No person shall place or permit to be placed an electrical extension cord across a sidewalk or driveway whereby any person, animal or vehicle may be in any way injured or damaged.”

Anyone needing to plug in their vehicle or trailer is asked to ensure the extension cord is suspended eight feet (2.4 metres) above the sidewalk. This requirement is in effect year round.



