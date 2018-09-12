City of Lacombe has a new CAO

Matthew Goudy is the new chief administrative officer for the City of Lacombe. (Photo contributed)

Matthew Goudy has been appointed Lacombe’s new chief administrative officer.

Goudy was appointed to the role of CAO March 6 and as part of the terms and conditions of employment, he served a probation period of six months prior to council confirming his appointment, effective Sept. 6.

Prior to his new role, Goudy served as the operations and planning services director for the city from 2012 to 2018, and before that as the engineering services manager for the Town of Lacombe from 2007 to 2012.

He also serves as the chief administrative officer for the North Red Deer Regional Wastewater Services Commission.



