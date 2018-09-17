City of Red Deer invests $50,000 in CFR opening ceremony

Red Deer city council is making a $50,000 contribution to the Canadian Finals Rodeo for its opening ceremonies — with a few strings attached.

Mayor Tara Veer said it was made clear to event organizers that this is to be a one-time funding request and that the city would only contribute if Red Deer County came up with a matching amount.

The CFR funding request first came before city council on Sept. 5, but was deferred because councillors wanted more information about how the city would benefit.

City council was told the investment will give Red Deer an opportunity to further position the city as a hub for sports tourism, will bring the city more media attention and a higher national profile, a chance to build community/ cultural support and involvement, and to test volunteer commitment and deployment before the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Central Alberta will also have “the opportunity to access authentic western sport“ that ties in with the city’s agricultural roots, while fuelling today’s economic prospects.

The Canadian Finals Rodeo is expected to inject $25-million annually into the local economy as it returns to the city over the next 10 years.

In return for City Council’s investment, the City of Red Deer will be recognized as an official sponsor in advertisements, such as signs and commercials, the Canadian Finals Rodeo website, in social media, public announcements, and the rodeo program.

The city flag will be represented in the rodeo parade on the city logo would be presented on a CFR banner. City representatives would be invited to various rodeo related events and the city has the right to use the CFR logo in its own advertising and promotion.

Support for the $50,000 request was unanimous, but several councillors noted they are supporting it only this year.

If CFR organizers ask for funds again next year, Mayor Tara Veer said, “We’ll cross that bridge” at that time.