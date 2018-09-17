(Advocate file photo).

City of Red Deer invests $50,000 in CFR opening ceremony

Several councillors warn it’s a one-time deal

Red Deer city council is making a $50,000 contribution to the Canadian Finals Rodeo for its opening ceremonies — with a few strings attached.

Mayor Tara Veer said it was made clear to event organizers that this is to be a one-time funding request and that the city would only contribute if Red Deer County came up with a matching amount.

The CFR funding request first came before city council on Sept. 5, but was deferred because councillors wanted more information about how the city would benefit.

City council was told the investment will give Red Deer an opportunity to further position the city as a hub for sports tourism, will bring the city more media attention and a higher national profile, a chance to build community/ cultural support and involvement, and to test volunteer commitment and deployment before the 2019 Canada Winter Games.

Central Alberta will also have “the opportunity to access authentic western sport“ that ties in with the city’s agricultural roots, while fuelling today’s economic prospects.

The Canadian Finals Rodeo is expected to inject $25-million annually into the local economy as it returns to the city over the next 10 years.

In return for City Council’s investment, the City of Red Deer will be recognized as an official sponsor in advertisements, such as signs and commercials, the Canadian Finals Rodeo website, in social media, public announcements, and the rodeo program.

The city flag will be represented in the rodeo parade on the city logo would be presented on a CFR banner. City representatives would be invited to various rodeo related events and the city has the right to use the CFR logo in its own advertising and promotion.

Support for the $50,000 request was unanimous, but several councillors noted they are supporting it only this year.

If CFR organizers ask for funds again next year, Mayor Tara Veer said, “We’ll cross that bridge” at that time.

Previous story
Red Deer city councillor proposes stricter rules for stray shopping carts and an anti-theft bike registry

Just Posted

Red Deer city councillor proposes stricter rules for stray shopping carts and an anti-theft bike registry

Coun. Buck Buchanan’s Notices of Motion to be discussed by council on Oct. 1

City of Red Deer invests $50,000 in CFR opening ceremony

Several councillors warn it’s a one-time deal

Updated: Trial begins for woman accused of drunk driving in fatal collision

An eyewitness to a fatal collision near Red Deer described the scene… Continue reading

Red Deer MP pleased Conservative ranks keep growing

Frustration with pipelines continue

Fentanyl documentary returns to Red Deer

Sunnybrook United Church hosts screening

UPDATED: Stretching for a good cause at Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer

Funds raised go to Central Alberta Sexual Assault Support Centre

Canada bans use of trans fats in food products

OTTAWA — Canada’s ban on the main source of artificial trans fats… Continue reading

Feds, Indigenous groups agree on spending plans for $1.7 billion for child care

OTTAWA — Three national Indigenous organizations will receive a combined $1.7 billion… Continue reading

Abdelrazik torture lawsuit delay would be unconscionable, his lawyer tells judge

OTTAWA — A government lawyer is making a last-minute plea to delay… Continue reading

Conservatives wouldn’t ‘lecture’ U.S. in trade talks: House leader

OTTAWA — Conservative House leader Candice Bergen says her party wouldn’t lecture… Continue reading

Privacy watchdogs call for more oversight over political parties

OTTAWA — Privacy watchdogs from across the country are collectively calling on… Continue reading

‘I am really upset:’ Video shows Trudeau meeting with Saskatchewan chiefs

SASKATOON — A video posted online shows Prime Minister Justin Trudeau telling… Continue reading

Pipeline plan coming by end of month, possibly guided by a former judge

OTTAWA — A senior federal source says the Liberals are considering hiring… Continue reading

Canadian home sales rise by 0.9 per cent between July and August: CREA

OTTAWA — The Canadian Real Estate Association says home sales rose by… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month