City of Red Deer is hiring enumerators for 2019 census

The City of Red Deer is recruiting for enumerators to carry out the 2019 municipal census from April 1 to May 6, 2019.

Opportunities are available for enumerators to work in the field, going door-to-door, to count and collect basic information from people living in each household. Those who apply should be at least 18 years of age, comfortable talking with people, have basic map reading skills, ability to use a tablet, willing to work outdoors in various weather conditions and be available to work flexible hours, including daytime, evenings and weekends.

Applicants may apply in person on Wednesday and Thursday at Legislative Services, at city hall (4914 – 48 Avenue) between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Application forms are also available online. For more information, call the census office at 403-342-8317.

The 2019 municipal census is an official count of the number of people living in the city of Red Deer. The information gathered during the census is used for city planning, and to ensure infrastructure projects, and city programs and services meet the needs of Red Deerians now and in the future. The population count also ensures The city receives adequate grant funding from other levels of government to support the growth and sustainability of our municipality.



