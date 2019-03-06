City of Red Deer offering composting primer

100 residents will be given all they need to become composters

City of Red Deer is ready to help residents dig in and make compost for their yards and gardens with the annual Composting at Home program.

Warmer temperatures are on the way, and to prepare for gardening season the city is enrolling 100 households to learn how to compost in their own backyards. Participants will be provided with a free compost bin, aerating tool and kitchen catcher, plus training and ongoing support on how to compost.

“We hear from residents that they are interested in composting, but don’t know how to start,” said Lauren Maris, Environmental Program Specialist. “So, we are providing the all the tools, training and resources by teaching participants how to compost properly, so smells or pests aren’t a problem.”

Residents who want to participate can go to www.reddeer.ca/composting to register and to get more information.

Since the program launched in March 2012, more than 1,300 households have committed to composting in their own backyard. This translates to more than 142,000 kg of organic material that has been diverted from the landfill.

“The Composting at Home program helps achieve the city’s Environmental Master Plan goal to reduce the amount of waste sent to the landfill. The program is in addition to the city’s green cart program, and gives people a way to keep some organic material to create a valuable soil amendment to use in their yards. It’s a win-win,” said Maris.



