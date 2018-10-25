City of Red Deer seeks greater powers

As Alberta’s third largest city, Red Deer wants a toe-hold in the kind of agreements the province has with Calgary and Edmonton.

There’s ongoing frustration that Red Deer, as a mid-sized city, is treated differently than Alberta’s first and second largest cities, said Red Deer city manager Craig Curtis.

In developing a so-called big cities charter, the province created two tiers of municipal legislation, to the disadvantage of the City of Red Deer and other mid-sized cities, responded Curtis.

“Due to the inequity that these expanded powers will create, it is recommended that the City of Red Deer advocate that these provisions be extended beyond the two charter cities,” Curtis wrote to city council after the unique city charters were implemented last year.

For instance, Calgary and Edmonton qualify for more provincial funding to cover a greater proportion of their transit costs, said Curtis.

The smaller amount Red Deer gets “doesn’t offset the cost of our transit service” as much, he added.

And Curtis believes Red Deer should have some of the same freedoms that Calgary and Edmonton have under their agreements with the province.

It would be desirable, for instance, if the city had the right to vary development setbacks from landfills without having to seek provincial approval each time, he noted.

According to an analysis done by the City of Red Deer, a 300-metre landfill setback can sometimes be detrimental to development.

And unlike Calgary and Edmonton, Red Deer can only vary this setback by setting in motion a provincial study to determine if a smaller distance is advisable, said Curtis — whereas he believes expertise exists within municipal staff to do the environmental studies needed.

Other sought-after items in the big cities charter that aren’t available to Red Deer are support for affordable housing developments, such as loans and long-term property agreements; the ability to increase maximum fines to ensure compliance for bylaws; more loans for energy conservation projects; and abilities to define derelict and contaminated properties, among other things.

Curtis said Red Deer would like more flexibility and autonomy to implement provisions that are beneficial to its citizens. Dealing with matters in house would increase efficiencies in providing programs and services, he added.

On Friday, the city is planning to give a general overview of the 2019 capital budget. There will certainly be money needed for ungrades to the sewer system and other must-have services. As to which new projects will be sought, he said this will be announced Friday.



