City of Red Deer wants historic Parsons house to be saved from the wrecking ball

Fencing was already installed around Parsons House as the former police station next door will soon be levelled to make way for the new Red Deer Justice Centre. (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

Support for saving Parsons house is gathering steam.

The City of Red Deer sent the province a letter, requesting that it work to accommodate Parsons house into the new Justice Centre development instead of tearing it down, said city manager Craig Curtis.

It would be wrong to wreck a designated historic resource, said Curtis, who called Parsons house “an important part of our heritage, and a unique structure — one of the few original brick buildings from this era. In this city, there is too few of them.”

His concerns echo the sentiments expressed by many Red Deerians, including former archivist and now city councillor Michael Dawe.

Dawe maintains the stately home with upstairs balcony would make a great judges’ quarters.

Built in 1903, Parsons house contained the city’s first medical clinic and was once home to Dr. Richard Parsons, who established a national reputation. In 1915, the doctor enlisted in the Canadian Army Medical Corps. While overseas, he received his Royal College of Surgeons accreditation and served in the first Canadian General Hospital in France and England during the First World War.

His house has been called one of the best surviving examples of Edwardian neo-classical designs in the city. It’s also one of the few local structures clad in brick from the defunct Red Deer brickyards.

In the early 1980s, Dawe recalled a similar conservation controversy was brewing over the former Snell house. This older home was once located on the same lot chosen for the existing Red Deer courthouse.

Although Snell house had no historic designation, it was initially saved from destruction. But it was later levelled when someone from the province deemed the architectural style did not complement the modernist courthouse. Curtis recalled the city had wanted to preserve Snell house too, but was ultimately overruled.

He hopes the province will accommodate local wishes this time.

The trouble with getting rid of a century of history is, there’s no getting it back. Dawe noted, with some irony, that while Snell house was torn down because of the existing Red Deer courthouse, that newer structure might be levelled soon after the new Justice Centre opens, even though it’s less than 40 years old.

Curtis said the existing courthouse structure was not built with future expansion in mind, since the foundations will not support the addition of another floor.

Although the city has heard nothing officially about the Parsons house’s fate, Curtis said the province has indicated it intends to wreck the former police station next door in November or December. The new Justice Centre construction is planned to start in the spring.

Curtis hasn’t heard what the future plans are for the existing courthouse property. An Alberta Infrastructure representative could not be reached for comment.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter