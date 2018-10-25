City of Red Deer’s Arts and Culture Survey results to be shared with the public

The kind of new arts and culture facility most Red Deerians want will be revealed at a public open house on Nov. 1.

The City of Red Deer commissioned a survey as part of the Culture Facility Needs Assessment project. The results of the will be released at Red Deer’s Servus Arena between 6 and 8:30 p.m.

The goal of the Cultural Facility Needs Assessment project, approved by Council in 2016, is to determine what type of arts and culture facility would best meet the needs of Red Deer and the surrounding region.

“Everyone is invited to attend the open house, where we’ll be sharing our initial findings and asking for input from the community and stakeholders on key areas,” said Tara O’Donnell, the city’s Culture Superintendent.

“This is an opportunity for us to share what we’ve heard so far, ensure it rings true, and better understand the needs, challenges and opportunities for arts and culture in Red Deer and the broader region.”

The Assessment project and a report is expected to go forward to Council by the end of the year.

Note: Attendees can bring their skates as there will be free public skating from 6:30 to 8 p.m. as part of Servus Free Skates. Visit www.reddeer.ca/servusarena for more information.

–