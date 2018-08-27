City seeking volunteers

Many positions available on boards and committees

If you are interested in shaping the city, you can volunteer to sit on one of several boards, committees, and commissions which directly contribute to the decisions made by city council.

Members are needed for the following boards, committees, and commissions:

•Community Housing Advisory Board

•Intermunicipal Subdivision & Development Appeal Board

•Library Board

•Mayor’s Recognition Awards Committee

•Municipal Planning Commission

•Public Art Commission

•Red Deer & District Family and Community Support Services Board

•Red Deer Appeal & Review Board*

•Red Deer Subdivision & Development Appeal Board*

•River Bend Golf & Recreation Society Committee

*Members are appointed to both boards simultaneously

The city is looking for people who have an open mind, are fair and willing to contribute their time and knowledge. The ability to interpret legislation and communicate effectively are also important skills for successful applicants.

Detailed information for each board, committee, and commission is available online at www.reddeer.ca/committees. Those interested in joining a board, committee or commission are invited to complete an application form and submit it to Legislative Services no later than Oct. 1, 2018, by 9 a.m. Applications can be submitted in person, by fax to 403-346-6195, or by email to legislativeservices@reddeer.ca.



