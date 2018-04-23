City wants to hear from Red Deerians at budget open house

The City of Red Deer would like to hear from you at the upcoming Budget 2019 Open House.

City staffers and council will be on hand on May 2 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Festival Hall to take your comments and hear your suggestions.

Booths will be setup at the open house with representatives from respective city departments answering questions and educating residents.

Dean Krejci, chief financial officer for the City of Red Deer, said residents can talk to city staff about various services such as pothole filling, road paving, and parks and recreation.

“They can tell us what they would like to see more of and less of in terms of services and expenditures from the city,” he said.

Krejci said input from Red Deerians is key to serving them well.

“We’re trying to best serve the citizens and this is one way to receive feedback on how we’re doing,” he said.

Red Deerians are also encouraged to fill out a budget survey on the city website.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter