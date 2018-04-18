Lonnie Amundson (Photo by LANA MICHELIN/Advocate staff).

WATCH: City worker tackles fleeing suspect after police officer incapacitated

Citizen awards were presented Thursday by RCMP

Lonnie Amundson didn’t stop to think whether a fleeing suspect was armed before he tackled him in north Red Deer in January.

Amundson was waiting for a burger in a drive-thru line-up when he noticed a guy running away from a police officer — and his instincts kicked into gear.

“People ask me ‘what if he had a gun?’ and I say, ‘Then I would have tackled somebody who had a gun,’” said the 44-year-old, who was recognized for his “crime reduction contribution” by the RCMP on Thursday.

The long-time rugby player, who works as a bylaw officer and heavy equipment operator for the City of Red Deer, said he felt strong enough to help the police officer take down a suspect — and also had the motivation to do it.

“I’m fed up with crime in Red Deer and people getting away with it.”

Supt. Ken Foster, of the Red Deer RCMP presented Amundson with a plaque for his efforts.

Related:

See other award winners

“We don’t ask people to put themselves in harm’s way, or to be vigilantes,” Foster said, but when someone jumps in to assist an officer, “we’re grateful.”

On Jan. 3 at about 2 p.m., an RCMP member was called to deal with “an unruly individual” who was potentially violent and causing a public disturbance. The officer tried to make an arrest, but the suspect resisted. The officer used pepper spray and became partially disabled by its effects, while the suspect got away.

Amundson not only tackled the fleeing man, but also helped the officer make the arrest.

He said he would do the same thing if he saw a woman who had her purse stolen, or any other crime being committed.

Sometimes it feels right to get involved, he added.


