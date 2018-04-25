More than 30 sections of Red Deer County road were barricaded because of overland flooding. Photo from Red Deer County

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

Flooding subsided, Red Deer County staff were out on Wednesday assessing the damage.

More than 30 county roads were barricaded to motorists after the flooding began late last week. Only a handful have been reopened so far.

“For the most part the overland flooding has receded,” said county operations director Marty Campbell early Wednesday afternoon. “We still have a few roads and localized sections of road with water topping over.”

The overland flooding — the worst early spring flooding in many years — happened when snowmelt-swollen Medicine and Little Red Deer Rivers topped their banks.

Little Red Deer River receded on Tuesday and Medicine River followed overnight.

Campbell said the county is mapping out a repair plan now. Crews will have to wait until the frost is out and roads are dry before repairs can begin.

“We don’t want to damage miles of road to repair a small section when we just needed to wait for a day or two for it to dry up more.”

The extent of the damage and repair costs have not yet been determined.

More to come…

Previous story
Red Deer theatre raising money for Humboldt Broncos
Next story
Warming centre closing for the season

Just Posted

Warming centre closing for the season

Rough sleepers a continued focus

Registration exceeds expectations for UCP founding convention in Red Deer

“We had to book an additional hall,” says local MLA Ron Orr

Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

WATCH: Red Deer students get active, healthy

Healthy Active Schools Symposium takes place in schools

Red Deer cowboy singer honours Humboldt Broncos families

Ivan Daines’s tribute song can be heard on YouTube

WATCH: Alberta’s revenue shortage concerns Central Albertans

Public Interest Alberta hosted the discussion at Red Deer College on Tuesday

A blind dachshund and his seeing-eye dog were adopted in Virginia, but their journey might not be over

They came in as a pair and they had to go as… Continue reading

‘The Heat’ doc examines gender barriers for top female chefs

TORONTO — In making a documentary about top female chefs, Toronto filmmaker… Continue reading

Hank Azaria willing to stop voicing Apu on ‘The Simpsons’

NEW YORK — Hank Azaria is ready to stop voicing Kwik-E-Mart owner… Continue reading

US stocks mostly fall in wobbly trading as costs, rates rise

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling and trading mostly lower Wednesday… Continue reading

Driver was operating pickup truck while seated in folding lawn chair, police allege

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — Police say a driver pulled over in Thunder… Continue reading

Emergency services scramble when small plane touches down on Calgary street

CALGARY — A small plane carrying six people made an emergency landing… Continue reading

Climbers saved from avalanche near Jasper after calling Poland for help

Pair was climbing in Mount Robson Provincial Park when they were hit

Temporary traffic change on Hwy 2, south of Red Deer

Bridge construction holding up lanes

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month