Cleanup begins as floodwaters recede in Red Deer County

Barricades remain up on nearly 30 sections of road

More than 30 sections of Red Deer County road were barricaded because of overland flooding. Photo from Red Deer County

Flooding subsided, Red Deer County staff were out on Wednesday assessing the damage.

More than 30 county roads were barricaded to motorists after the flooding began late last week. Only a handful have been reopened so far.

“For the most part the overland flooding has receded,” said county operations director Marty Campbell early Wednesday afternoon. “We still have a few roads and localized sections of road with water topping over.”

The overland flooding — the worst early spring flooding in many years — happened when snowmelt-swollen Medicine and Little Red Deer Rivers topped their banks.

Little Red Deer River receded on Tuesday and Medicine River followed overnight.

Campbell said the county is mapping out a repair plan now. Crews will have to wait until the frost is out and roads are dry before repairs can begin.

“We don’t want to damage miles of road to repair a small section when we just needed to wait for a day or two for it to dry up more.”

The extent of the damage and repair costs have not yet been determined.

