Clearview Public Schools celebrate Orange Shirt Day

Clearview Public Schools celebrated Orange Shirt Day Friday.

School district staff and students wore orange shirts to show respect and reconciliation for those Aboriginals impacted by residential schools, the district said in a news release.

Clearview Public Schools has made honouring Aboriginal students and culture part of their strategic priorities.

“Clearview Public Schools’ staff, students, and central services are wearing orange t-shirts today to recognize the history of the Canadian Residential Schools System and the impact of the past government policy on Aboriginals,” said director of inclusive learning Grant Gosse.

“Clearview has over 160 students self-identified as Aboriginal, and we continue to help and support the success of our students.”

Five years ago, Williams Lake, British Columbia hosted a memorial event for the St. Joseph Mission (SJM) School. Former students were given a chance to share their memories from their time with one student, Phyllis, telling the story of having her brand new orange shirt taken away on her first day of residential school. The poignancy of her tale has inspired schools in British Columbia, and across Canada, to put on orange shirts of their own to celebrate reconciliation in their own communities.



