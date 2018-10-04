Clearview Public Schools had slight enrolment increase in September. (Image from Facebook)

Clearview Public Schools sees small enrolment increase

Kindergarten classes grow

Clearview Public Schools has seen a slight enrolment increase for the 2018-19 school year.

At the end of September, the Stettler-area school division had 30 more students, which was 11 more than projected, for a 1.3 per cent increase.

A total of 2,371 students are enrolled.

Many of the increases were in kindergarten classes which saw a 20 per increase, or 34 students. Big Valley School saw an increase of 17 per cent, or 14 students, and its Hutterite colony schools saw an increase of seven per cent, or 12 students.

“The enrolments for 2018-19 are very encouraging. While some schools did decrease, in general the enrolments went up for many of our schools, showing the trust parents have for the first-choice education we provide,” superintendent Peter Barron said.

“In particular, we are proud of our early learning program which showed a 20% increase at 34 students. We are looking forward to a great year!”

Clearview Public Schools has 23 schools including three outreach schools and 10 Hutterite schools.


