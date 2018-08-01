Clearwater County focusing on economic development

Residents and businesses surveyed to provide research for new economic development strategy

Clearwater County needs better Internet service and more housing options and amenities, says a survey of area residents and businesses.

“A perceived lack of quality of life makes it difficult to attract and retain skilled employees to the area, hindering the growth of current businesses and impeding new ones from investing here,” says a report from economic development officer Jerry Pratt.

To improve that, the availability and affordability of housing must be addressed and more recreation and shopping options created, suggests the survey.

The lack of high-speed Internet is also hampering business growth, as is the lack of land that is shovel-ready for development, says the survey.

Some also felt the municipality had a reputation of not being open for businesses because of restrictive bylaws and policies or public opposition to new businesses.

Besides addressing Internet, housing and amenities issues, residents felt the county could improve its position by doing more to promote the area’s tourism possibilities as well as more aggressively marketing the area to investors.

Streamlining the development approval process is also suggested.

Pratt said most of the feedback did not come as a surprise. The county has had its eye on developing new land north of Rocky Mountain House for some time and the broadband issue has been a long-running complaint of many.

The quality of life comments were somewhat of a surprise. Many see the natural beauty of the area and its recreational opportunities as meeting that need.

However, the survey suggests that more work may be necessary promoting the amenities that are there in the county and Rocky Mountain House to help lure workers from larger centres, he said.

“It might just be really helping to promote what we have versus what we don’t have.” Pratt plans to look into that issue more closely to get a better idea of what people seek.

Pratt plans to bring a development strategy back to council in the fall, in time for 2019 budget deliberations.

They local polling was done to provide the background work for an upcoming economic development strategy.

Clearwater County is eager to reverse a trend that saw its population drop to 11,950 people in the last federal census in 2016 from 12,278 in 2011.

Much of the decline can be attributed to the energy downturn, which has led to many local job losses.

Based on the information, the county is taking a four-pronged approach in its economic development strategy. It will focus on preparing for the growth of business and population, promoting area opportunities, and fostering a “culture of growth.”



