Cultivators at a marijuana production facility near Calgary. File photo from Advocate News Services

Clearwater County sets cannabis production rules

Cannabis production facilities to be limited to business parks and industrial areas

With medical marijuana entrepreneurs sniffing around Clearwater County, the municipality made sure it was ready.

Council recently passed bylaw amendments laying out where cannabis production facilities could be located.

Clearwater County will restrict the facilities to business parks and industrial-zoned areas, a recognition that cannabis production is not your usual agricultural endeavour.

Red Deer County took a similar approach last year, after a proposed medical marijuana facility created a story in the Pine Lake area, where residents banded together to stop it.

“We’ve actually had a lot of questions about where we were going to be allowing it,” said Clearwater County planner Dustin Bisson. “We’ve had a lot of inquiries out in this area from different producers.”

A public hearing on the bylaw changes held last week was well attended with about two dozen people turning out.

Some of those attending raised concerns that the county bylaw changes did not differentiate between industrial hemp production and cannabis production.

The county reassured them that the bylaw’s definition of cannabis excluded industrial hemp, which can be used to make paper, textiles, rope or construction materials. Grain from industrial hemp can go into food products, cosmetics, plastics and fuel.

“The other main concern was regarding the production of personal marijuana,” Bisson said. “That was a concern for some residents that we were going to be restricting them, which wasn’t the case.”

In a nod to those concerns, council opted to exclude legal personal production from its cannabis production definitions, although that will be regulated by the federal government anyway.

Another change made by council was to broaden the scope of the bylaw from medical marijuana production facilities to cannabis production facilities.

Bisson said those in favour of the county’s bylaw changes shared the view that cannabis production should not be treated the same as other agricultural operations.

“It’s similar,” some agreed, “but for the most part it’s different enough to be separated.”

All marijuana applications will be considered discretionary, meaning they must get approval from the county’s municipal planning commission.

The county’s work on the marijuana front is not over. Planning staff will now craft bylaw changes to address retail marijuana sales. That is expected to come back to council later in the year.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
WATCH: New venue coming to Westerner Park in Red Deer in February
Next story
Economic diversification is in Red Deer’s future, says city’s development manager

Just Posted

Starting today, Canadians to get emergency alerts on their cellphones

Starting today, Canadians won’t have to be near a television or radio… Continue reading

RCMP dress as survey crew to catch drivers using cellphones, not buckling up

AMHERST, N.S. — Police in Nova Scotia are going undercover in a… Continue reading

Canadian ‘lifter under scrutiny at Commonwealth Games after hit and run charge

GOLD COAST, Australia — A senior Canadian team official at the Commonwealth… Continue reading

Canada not on board plan to ban “dirty fuel” use on Arctic shipping routes

OTTAWA — The Canadian government wants more study on the impact of… Continue reading

Canada adds 32,300 jobs, all full time, as jobless rate stays at record low 5.8%

OTTAWA — The economy delivered 32,300 net new jobs last month as… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre looks to future

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre is looking to the future. About… Continue reading

For defenders and judges, comfort dogs in court do opposite

HARTFORD, Conn. — As dogs and other animals are increasingly used in… Continue reading

Star Wars spinoff ‘Solo’ to premiere at Cannes Film Festival

NEW YORK — “Solo: A Star Wars Story” will premiere at the… Continue reading

Myanmar groups say Facebook hasn’t controlled hate speech

BANGKOK — Civil society and rights groups in Myanmar said Facebook has… Continue reading

Judge releases fatality inquiry report into death of mentally handicapped woman

EDMONTON — A report into the death of a mentally handicapped woman… Continue reading

Canadians in Silicon Valley reflect on US gun culture in wake of YouTube shooting

When Ron Piovesan moved from Toronto to the United States for work… Continue reading

Red Deer couple sells red Tulips for Parkinson’s awareness month

Imagine talking, but not being understood by people, reaching for your wallet,… Continue reading

‘I lost my best friend to suicide last May’ Central Alberta teen raises awareness about mental health issues

Shareena Ermineskin from Maskwacis crowned Miss Teen Central Alberta in March

Former Oilers owner Peter Pocklington faces new securities charges in U.S.

Former Edmonton Oilers owner Peter Pocklington and his company face new securities… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month