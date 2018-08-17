Clearwater regional firefighters in B.C.

A four-member crew from Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Service was deployed August 10 to help out with the wildfires in British Columbia. (Photo contributed)

Firefighters with Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Service are back battling B.C. wildfires.

Last summer a Clearwater team was asked to act as structural protection specialists which is what they are doing again at the request of the Alberta Office of the Fire Commissioner.

Fire chief Steve Debienne said the crew is being led by assistant fire chief Evan Stewart who participated last summer.

“He’s reporting conditions very similar to last year. Last year there were big fires. This year there’s just a lot of fire,” Debienne said on Friday.

Last year the Clearwater crew travelled by helicopter to locate and assess structures at risk and devise a strategy to protect them.

A request for a crew this month came August 10. Four members, along with a command unit and a structure protection trailer were deployed that same day.

“I think it’s because we built a rapport last year with B.C. They know what we’ve got for equipment. They know what we’ve got for manpower and training levels.”

The crew started off in the Williams Lake area and has been re-positioned twice as the fires continue to spread.

“We are currently working out there with a crew from Hinton. So it’s two Alberta departments right now. I don’t know if there’s any more going.”

He said members will be rotated home every seven days. The next crew to be sent to B.C. will also include a Sylvan Lake firefighter.

“We’re utilizing some of mutual aid partners.”

Clearwater Regional Fire Rescue Service serves Clearwater County, Rocky Mountain House and Caroline. Debienne said local emergency coverage is not affected by the deployment.

“This assistance would not be possible without the strength of our regional service, which provides the depth of membership to ensure adequate coverage here at home,” Debienne said.

He said so far this summer Clearwater has had a couple of fires, but it hasn’t been bad at all.

“It is important for us to support our neighbours in their time of need. We know we could easily be in the same position some day. It’s not a matter of if, but when we’ll be drawing on other resources to help us out in our region.”



