Close call: Saskatoon man hit in face by axe flying through windshield

SASKATOON — A Saskatoon man says he was cut on the forehead and suffered a concussion after an axe came flying through his truck’s windshield.

Mackenzie Peddle says he doesn’t remember getting hit in the face while he was driving home to Saskatoon earlier this month.

He says when he came to, the truck’s windshield was shattered, there was an axe lying near him and blood was spattered over his face and seats.

Peddle says he must have passed out after somehow managing to pull over to the side of Highway 16 near the community of Plunkett.

The electrician says his foot was on the brake and the truck was still in gear when a passerby approached.

RCMP say they are investigating but have no leads as to where the axe came from.

“A lady pulled over and woke me up on the side of the road. I didn’t really know what happened or how long I’d been out,” Peddle told CKOM Radio.

He credits the sunglasses he was wearing for saving his eye from the axe blade.

Peddle said he managed to phone RCMP and take some photos of the damage to his face and truck.

An officer arrived and took his own photos, then drove up and down the highway to see if any other debris had fallen off a vehicle.

“He went around to the farms and farmhouses, but no one had seen anything,” Peddle said.

Humboldt RCMP said Tuesday they were looking for the public’s help in the investigation.

Previous story
WATCH: Red Deer Catholic Grade 8 students take to the track and field

Just Posted

WATCH: Sylvan Lake man finds success for table top game he created

Ryan Leininger designed Tiny Ninjas, now his creation is fully funded

Red Deer has highest fentanyl-related death rate in Alberta in 2018

Alberta Health report shows Red Deer has highest death rate based on population

WATCH: Suspicious package with “bomb inside” sent to Red Deer law firm

Heavy police presence in the downtown Tuesday afternoon

Watch: Purchase of Trans Mountain pipeline condemned

Red Deer MPs frustrated with sale

Planning to end homelessness in Red Deer — again

A decade later, it’s time to update the Plan to End Homelessness

WATCH: Red Deer Muay Thai fighters prepare for competition in U.S.

Stephanie Schmale and Jennifer Wiebe will compete in the TBA Classic June 21-24

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic Grade 8 students take to the track and field

A total of 499 students from Grade 8 in the Red Deer… Continue reading

ATM stolen in Rimbey

RCMP searching for two suspects

Canadian Facebook whistle-blower: I did no voter targeting for Liberal entities

OTTAWA — The Canadian data expert whose allegations set off an international… Continue reading

Ten cases dropped due to delays in military justice system: auditor

OTTAWA — The federal auditor general fired a rocket at Canada’s military… Continue reading

Auditor general says ‘cultural’ shift needed to prevent another Phoenix

OTTAWA — The failed federal public service pay system was the result… Continue reading

Pipeline fight continues, federal decision does not reduce spill risk: Horgan

VICTORIA — The politician leading the charge against the expansion of the… Continue reading

One suspect in Mississauga, Ont., restaurant explosion may be female, police say

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — One of two suspects wanted in connection with an… Continue reading

Canadian Denis Shapovalov advances to second round at French Open

PARIS — Denis Shapovalov has advanced to the second round at the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month