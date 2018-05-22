Horses get walked at Second Chance Farm in Syksville, Md., which rescues retired racehorses destined for slaughterhouses and offers prison inmates the opportunity to take care of them. Washington Post photo by Bill O’Leary

Coach ‘beyond devastated’ by fire that killed 16 horses at Toronto stable

TORONTO — A coach at the Toronto stables where 16 horses were killed in a fire early Monday morning says she is “beyond devastated” by the loss.

In a Facebook post shared by Ontario Equestrian, the province’s athletic association, Sue Iwan writes that the horses were wonderful teachers and friends.

She thanks everyone who reached out to the team at Sunnybrook Stables following the fire to offer condolences and assistance.

Iwan says 13 horses were taken to safety and are being housed at the Horse Palace in Exhibition Place.

She says the surviving horses have been checked by a vet and are doing well.

The Ontario Fire Marshal has been called in to probe the fire.

