Photo by KEN FRY/OLDS COLLEGE Adult mountain pine beetle or Dendroctonus ponderosae, collected in Grande Prairie from the Olds College insect collection.

Cold snap likely killing mountain pine beetle in central Alberta – but not all of them

There may be an upside to the cold snap.

As the bitter cold is getting to central Albertans, it is also likely getting to the invasive, tree-killing mountain pine beetles.

Ken Fry, an Olds College instructor at the School of Animal Science and Horticulture, said the deep freeze has an impact on the insect, but not a significant one. This means the cold will kill off some beetles, but it won’t eradicate them.

The creatures were found in forests just outside Rocky Mountain House last year. They were also discovered in Clearwater County in traps set by the Sundre branch of the West Fraser logging company.

Fry said the bugs produce antifreeze in their bodies during winter, which protects them. But they may not survive in severe temperatures, like the ones during this cold snap.

He explained the antifreeze can only go so far, much like winter coats that humans wear, which may not withstand severe temperatures compared to mild temperatures.

The severe temperatures, particularly around October or March, also get to them — when they’re not as “winter ready.”

“(Severe temperatures mean) there will be higher levels of mortality, but you have to understand there’s thousands and millions of them,” said Fry.

This means the cold winter temperatures will slow their progression in central Alberta, but not kill them off completely.

Tom Daniels, Sundre forestry superintendent for West Fraser, echoed Fry’s thoughts. He said the slow progression buys more time, which is good news.

“But they have a propensity to build population so quickly, so if you don’t kill at least 95 per cent of the population, it’s just a setback for them,” said Daniels.

The insects enter Alberta through B.C., where they have decimated forests before attacking those around Jasper.

Daniels said the Jasper area is also under a deep freeze, but that just means the population will take a hit, but not die off completely.

“Unless we’re able to see sustained cold.”

It’s not a case of if the beetles will infest central Alberta, it’s when, Daniels said.

The species is prominent in northern Alberta, Fry said, in the jack pine forests.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

An infested tree showing signs of trees sap being extruded through holes in the trunk. (Contributed photo).

Previous story
Red Deer hospital administrator seeks the UPC nomination for Red Deer South

Just Posted

Downtown Red Deer look forward to Winter Games

Businesses decorate windows in preparation

Red Deer hospital administrator seeks the UPC nomination for Red Deer South

Dr. Gary Davidson wants to improve health care, remove carbon tax

Blackfalds considering reducing town speed limit

Maximum speed on most residential roads would go to 40 km/h

Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould resigns from cabinet

OTTAWA — Veterans Affairs Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould is quitting the federal cabinet… Continue reading

Lacombe tweaking proposed animal ownership bylaw

Biggest change coming in bylaw is introduction of cat licensing

RCMP seek kids’ help in naming new police dogs

Contest winners and names will be announced April 30.

Opinion: Help the homeless, not the consultants

It was a brief whiff of wisdom that disappeared as quickly as… Continue reading

Kyle Shewfelt pained by turmoil in gymnastics, but hopeful for a healthier sport

CALGARY — Canadian gymnastics is having a reckoning. As painful as it… Continue reading

Edmonton quarterback Reilly expected to raise bar in CFL free agency

Mike Reilly has again risen the bar among CFL quarterbacks. Shortly after… Continue reading

Sting brings musical to Oshawa to support workers facing GM plant closure

OSHAWA, Ont. — Sting is bringing his musical about labour strife to… Continue reading

Film academy reveals which 4 Oscars will be given off air

LOS ANGELES — The film academy has finally revealed the Oscar categories… Continue reading

Family: Life’s like that in winter

Positive to positive. Negative to negative. This is the kind of practical,… Continue reading

Canadian ice dancers Kaitlyn Weaver, Andrew Poje take silver at Four Continents

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Kaitlyn Weaver and Andrew Poje of Waterloo, Ont., took… Continue reading

Most Read