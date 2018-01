Extreme cold warning has been lifted for Red Deer and Central Alberta.

The advisory also lifted for parts of Red Deer County, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Camrose County and Rocky Mountain House.

Red Deerians can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with wind gusting to 15 km/h. Tonight will be a low of -15 C.

On Tuesday, sunshine is on its way with a high of -3 C in Red Deer.



