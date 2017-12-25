Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch time Monday, enjoyed a traditional Christmas dinner.

The supper lasted for an hour-and-half and a 100 people enjoyed the meal in the first hour. It was a number that’s lower than usual. Salvation Army Maj. Larry Bridger, and chef for the day, blamed the cold weather. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold weather warning for the City of Red Deer and other parts of Central Alberta Monday afternoon.

For those who may have missed out on the traditional Christmas meal, The Mustard Seed will be serving a roast turkey dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday at 6002 54th Ave.

Despite, the cold temperatures, those who came in, enjoyed a plate full of food, like Edith Peoples, who has been enjoying the free meal every Christmas for the past six years. Peoples said her family lives out of town so Christmastime visits are not always convenient.

Her table companion, Phyllis Watson, said she enjoys Salvation Army meals every Friday when they serve seniors, and the Christmas meal was just as special.

Bridger said sometimes there have been lineups in the past years.

“It’s still steady, people are coming,” he said. “The cold has kept some people away.”

In 2016, the Mustard Seed in served its first Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. The organization took over from Loaves and Fishes which didn’t serve Christmas dinners.


mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Weather impacting flight schedules at Toronto’s Pearson Airport
Next story
Alberta RCMP ask drivers to stay off roads if possible

Just Posted

Red Deer Emergency Services ‘keep watch’

Red Deer Emergency Services had a busy Christmas Eve and morning between… Continue reading

Boil water advisory in place for some Red Deer residents

A boil water advisory is in effect for some parts of Red… Continue reading

Man associated with gang activity found dead in North Vancouver: IHIT

Thirty-year-old Gavinder Grewal died in what police believe was a targeted incident

Ice sculptures nearly ready for viewing in New Hampshire

LINCOLN, N.H. — Hand-crafted ice castle sculptures are expected to be ready… Continue reading

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Extreme cold warning in effect for Red Deer

Warning issued for some parts of Southern Alberta including Ponoka, Stettler

Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch… Continue reading

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Replay Red Deer Dec. 24

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Teen charged with killing girlfriend’s parents, who worried he was a neo-Nazi

Buckley Kuhn-Fricker was so disturbed by what she discovered about her teenage… Continue reading

Photo: Santa Stampede

About 800 people wearing Santa Claus and reindeer costumes walk down Jozenji-dori… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month