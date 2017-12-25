Cold weather blamed for low turnout for Salvation Army’s Christmas meal

Those who walked into the Salvation Army in Red Deer during lunch time Monday, enjoyed a traditional Christmas dinner.

The supper lasted for an hour-and-half and a 100 people enjoyed the meal in the first hour. It was a number that’s lower than usual. Salvation Army Maj. Larry Bridger, and chef for the day, blamed the cold weather. Environment Canada issued an extreme cold weather warning for the City of Red Deer and other parts of Central Alberta Monday afternoon.

For those who may have missed out on the traditional Christmas meal, The Mustard Seed will be serving a roast turkey dinner between 4 and 6 p.m. Monday at 6002 54th Ave.

Despite, the cold temperatures, those who came in, enjoyed a plate full of food, like Edith Peoples, who has been enjoying the free meal every Christmas for the past six years. Peoples said her family lives out of town so Christmastime visits are not always convenient.

Her table companion, Phyllis Watson, said she enjoys Salvation Army meals every Friday when they serve seniors, and the Christmas meal was just as special.

Bridger said sometimes there have been lineups in the past years.

“It’s still steady, people are coming,” he said. “The cold has kept some people away.”

In 2016, the Mustard Seed in served its first Christmas dinner with all the trimmings. The organization took over from Loaves and Fishes which didn’t serve Christmas dinners.



mamta.lulla@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter