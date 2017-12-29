Cold weather warning continues for the Red Deer area

Bundle up! Red Deerians along with most Canadians can expect low temperatures this Winter. Photos by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Extreme cold weather warnings were issued by for Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House, Lacombe, Stettler, Three Hills and Sundre at about 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Environment Canada said a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected that puts everyone at risk, and the warning will continue until mid-Saturday morning.

People should watch for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, so people should cover up. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

For more information and forecasts visit www.weather.gc.ca.