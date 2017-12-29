Bundle up! Red Deerians along with most Canadians can expect low temperatures this Winter. Photos by Mamta Lulla/Red Deer Advocate

Cold weather warning continues for the Red Deer area

Danger of frostbite within minutes

Extreme cold weather warnings were issued by for Red Deer, Rocky Mountain House, Lacombe, Stettler, Three Hills and Sundre at about 4:30 a.m. this morning.

Environment Canada said a prolonged period of very cold wind chills is expected that puts everyone at risk, and the warning will continue until mid-Saturday morning.

People should watch for cold-related symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness and colour change in fingers and toes.

Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill, so people should cover up. Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks to warm up.

For more information and forecasts visit www.weather.gc.ca.

Previous story
Mountain Bluebird, Northern Goshawk, Hawk Owl spotted in Central Alberta
Next story
Great deals lead to worse treatment for customer service workers: study

Just Posted

Cold weather warning continues for the Red Deer area

Danger of frostbite within minutes

CFIA recalls pre-made sandwiches due to Listeria contamination

OTTAWA — Federal health officials have expanded a list of recalled sandwiches… Continue reading

Apple apologizes for secretly slowing older iPhones

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple apologized for secretly slowing down older iPhones, a… Continue reading

Texting and driving getting worse, says CAA survey

OTTAWA — A survey suggests most Canadians believe texting and driving is… Continue reading

Will we get a sad poop emoji? Well, there’s a process

NEW YORK — We have a smiling pile of poop. What about… Continue reading

Calkins and his colleagues to deal with rural crime in Central Alberta

Those concerned about rural Alberta crime can voice their grievances to Red… Continue reading

Five-part series: Crime Central Alberta

Starting on Tuesday, Jan.2, the Advocate will run Crime Central Alberta, our… Continue reading

Critics say helpers of homeless do them no favours

Mohammed Aly does not see any reason why he shouldn’t try to… Continue reading

Definition mission: A rhyming limerick for each English word

One man’s joke has become his mission: to give each word a… Continue reading

Red Deer firefighters will pick up Christmas trees starting Jan. 8

They may ask for a donation in return

Nova Scotians help Ottawa family have ‘best Christmas ever’ despite storm

Their back door blew off in a windstorm, the power went out,… Continue reading

Operating room doctors lament attacks on personalized cloth caps

Retired anesthetist Dr. Glenn Gibson believes he was an early trendsetter in… Continue reading

People, birds meet for annual Christmas tally

Bernie McHugh and his bird-counting companions took to the dike along the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month