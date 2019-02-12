Collision involving two semi trailers near Coronation

Two semi tractor trailers were involved in a collision near Coronation early Monday morning. (Photo contributed)

A rear-end collision involving two semi tractor trailers near Coronation sent a driver to hospital early Monday morning.

Coronation RCMP said officers responded at 4:13 a.m. to the collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Range Road 110.

Both trailers were eastbound on Highway 12 when the lead trailer attempted to turn north onto the range road and was struck from behind.

The adult male driver and lone occupant of the rear tractor-trailer was taken to the Castor hospital to treat his injuries. The driver and lone occupant of the lead tractor trailer was not injured.

Police said poor road conditions due to recent snowfall was a leading factor in the collision.



News tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter