Updated: Man killed in collision fleeing Red Deer RCMP

A man was killed in a collision while attempting to flee police early Friday afternoon in Red Deer.

Red Deer RCMP say the driver was attempting to avoid arrest when he collided with another vehicle at the 60th Street and Taylor Drive intersection.

The incident began around 11:30 a.m. when police responded to a report of an erratic driver in a parking lot on Gaetz Avenue in north Red Deer.

When police arrived, the vehicle was pulled over. The suspect vehicle came to a stop, but then drove away when the officers got out of their vehicle.

Police didn’t pursue the vehicle for public safety reasons, but it was found shortly after in an alley in north Red Deer.

The suspect vehicle collided with a citizen’s vehicle at the 60th Street and Taylor Drive intersection and then hit a tree. The black SUV with severe front end damage came to a stop on the 60th Street hill about 200 metres east of the intersection.

The man was taken to Red Deer Regional Hospital Centre where he was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m.

Red Deer Emergency Services treated the driver whose vehicle was struck was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The northbound Taylor Drive lanes and the 60th Street hill was closed to traffic for more than two hours while police investigated and the mess was cleaned up.

The investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575.


Send your news tips
The driver of this vehicle suffered only minor injuries after colliding with another vehicle driven by a suspect who had fled from police. Photo by PAUL COWLE/Advocate staff

The suspect who was fleeing from police after being stopped earlier was killed in this SUV, which came to rest on the 60th Street hill after being involved in a collision at the nearby Taylor Drive intersection. Photo by PAUL COWLEY/Advocate staff

