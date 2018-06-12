Red Deer Emergency Services file photo

Combustibles cause balcony fire in Red Deer

Sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire under control

Red Deer Emergency Services were called to a balcony fire in Vanier Woods last week where residents had stored cardboard behind their gas barbecue.

The cardboard materials caught fire when the barbecue was in use. Crews were called at 39 Van Slyke Way Friday around 11 p.m.

The balcony’s overhead sprinkler system was activated and kept the fire under control.

Officials say, without the sprinkler head on the balcony, the fire would likely have spread to the combustible siding, putting the building and tenants at further risk.

RDES would like to remind residents that June is one of the peak months for barbecue fires.

They’re asking residents to be careful:

Propane and charcoal barbecues should only be used outdoors

The barbecue should be placed at least one metre from combustible materials

Keep children and pets at least one metre away from the barbecue

Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grill and the trays below

Never leave a lit barbecue unattended

Always make sure your gas barbecue lid is open before lighting it

Residents are invited to contact the Fire Prevention Bureau at 403-346-5511 or prevention@reddeer.ca with any questions or concerns.


