Medicine River Wildlife Centre is hosting the grand opening of Co-Op Community Wildlife on Saturday. (Photo from Facebook)

Come play at Medicine River Wildlife Centre

Grand opening of new playground

Playtime at Medicine River Wildlife Centre starts Saturday with the grand opening of Co-Op Community Wildlife Homes Playground.

The unique outdoor play space will give children insight into the lives of Central Alberta animals. They will be able scurry like a fox into an underground den, waddle like a beaver in and out of a lodge, perch in a high nest like an owl, and pretend to be a bird in a cedar-sided birdhouse.

“I wanted our playground to be different from every other playgrounds. Wildlife homes made the most sense,” said executive director Carol Kelly.

She said educational information is posted at each play structure so they can have fun and learn about wildlife at the same time. The playground will continue to evolve. For example, a device to add the sound of songs from local birds to the bird house has been discussed.

“If we give them the sounds they’ll start to connect better. Nature deficit disorder is a real thing. People don’t know who their neighbours are in their own backyard.”

The project was funded by a $133,000 grant from Central Alberta Co-op through the Co-op Community Spaces program.

The grand opening at the centre, located southwest of Spruce View, runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and the ribbon cutting is at 11 a.m. Spruce View Co-op will be cooking up lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can also tour the construction of the new wildlife hospital and check out the nature trail and wetlands.

Kelly said shingles for the hospital arrive next week, a donor has stepped forward to buy all the windows and doors, and a local painter is donating his time to paint the exterior.

She said discussions are underway with three donors that could provide the centre with $100,000 to close in and heat the building for the winter. Then an application can be submitted for a $125,000 government grant.

“It’s finally coming together for us.”

Through the Eyes of Otis the Owl, the latest book in the centre’s series of children’s books, will also be launched on Saturday. Books will be available for purchase and the author will be on hand for autographs.


szielinski@reddeeradvocate.com
