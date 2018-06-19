Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in the House of Commons over the future of the Canada-U.S. trade — but Speaker Geoff Regan is having none of it.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Erin O’Toole says Canadians need to see their elected representatives addressing what is the biggest economic crisis in their lifetime.

On July 1, Canada is set to impose retaliatory tariffs of $16.6 billion on U.S. products after President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on aluminum and steel, and has threatened more to come on automobiles.

“Tariff imposition of this nature would be devastating for the auto industry in Ontario,” O’Toole said. ”There has never been such a looming threat to the Canadian economy than the threat we’re looking at now.”

Regan, however, has rejected O’Toole’s plea.

The Trump administration has already imposed punishing tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum from Canada, Mexico and the European Union, using national security as a justification.

The Conservatives say they will have more questions for Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland later today when she appears before the Commons international trade committee.

Freeland met last week with Trump’s trade czar Robert Lighthizer, and said Canada, Mexico and the U.S. will continue negotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement through the summer.

The bid to save NAFTA comes as the fear of a global trade war continues to grow, fuelled by the Trump’s administration’s plan to impose new tariffs on China that target $200 billion worth of goods.

China said today it would respond with “comprehensive measures” that could target American companies.

Global stocks have since plummeted.

North American stock markets fell in late-morning trading, with the S&P/TSX composite index falling 68.77 points to 16,314.86, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 339.61 points to 24,647.86. The S&P 500 index was down 20.53 points to 2,753.22 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 75.35 points to 7,671.68.

Previous story
Road construction at 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection
Next story
Global refugee numbers reach record high, U.S. and Canada take in record numbers

Just Posted

Lacombe begins hydrant-flushing program

Flushing out lines done to maintain water quality

Road construction at 19th Street and Taylor Drive intersection

Red Deer intersection to be closed overnight on Thursday

Alberta government staff to take day course on Indigenous history, culture

EDMONTON — A three-year program to help government staff better understand Indigenous… Continue reading

Study says exercise can foster brain health for kids with autism and ADHD

TORONTO — A new report says kids with autism, attention deficit hyperactivity… Continue reading

US could back 1st pot-derived medicine, and some are worried

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A British pharmaceutical company is getting closer to… Continue reading

WATCH: Central Alberta High School Soccer League champs crowned

Lindsay Thurber girls’ team and Notre Dame boys’ team won Saturday at Edgar Park Field in Red Deer

Triathletes young and old prepare for weekend event in Red Deer

Woody’s Triathlon goes Saturday and Sunday

Driver knocks over metal barricade, rolls several times in crash near Olds

A man is in hospital after his SUV trashed into the QEII… Continue reading

In tit-for-tat, Trump threatens more tariffs against China

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has directed the U.S. Trade Representative to… Continue reading

Commons Speaker says no to Tory calls for emergency debate on Canada-U.S. trade

OTTAWA — The official Opposition is calling for an emergency debate in… Continue reading

Accused homeowner to testify in own defence in Hamilton murder trial

HAMILTON — A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected truck… Continue reading

Opioid death toll nearly 4,000 last year, new data shows

OTTAWA — New government figures show that nearly 4,000 Canadians died from… Continue reading

Smoking hits new low; about 14 per cent of US adults light up

NEW YORK — Smoking in the U.S. has hit another all-time low.… Continue reading

On a big night for ‘Panther,’ Boseman honours real-life hero

SANTA MONICA, Calif. — The MTV Movie & TV Awards gave “Black… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month