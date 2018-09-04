Black Press file photo

Communications tower approved in Red Deer County despite objections

Woman living near tower’s proposed location said tower could be located elsewhere

A 50-metre communication tower was approved by Red Deer County’s municipal planning commission on Tuesday but some neighbours are not happy.

The tower will be located near the county’s fire hall at Delburne Road and 30th Avenue, which puts it within about 200 metres of Nora Rose’s home.

Rose called the tower an “eyesore,” noting that it will be higher than Red Deer’s Checkmate Hill Apartments. “I feel that’s horrendous.”

She told the planning commission the tower will hurt her property values and make her home harder to sell if she wants to move.

Rose said the tower could have been placed at a nearby location that would not have such an impact on her property.

“I’m really choked about this,” she said following the commission’s unanimous approval of Freedome Mobile’s application. “I don’t want to live under that microtower.”

Doug Weisbrod raised the possibility that the communication towers may later prove not to be benign as is currently suggested.

“What are we going to learn later?”

Freedom Mobile real estate supervisor said the location was chosen so the tower will have line of sight with six other towers in Red Deer that form a network.

“It has to be strategically placed on the network plan,” she said, saying the landowner approved of the location.

Robinson said the company works with municipalities before siting towers to find locations that will have the least impact.

Mayor Jim Wood having good communications is important for county residents and businesses.

Many of the concerns raised have been addressed as part of the approval process through Health Canada and Industry Canada, which is responsible for regulating radio communication in Canada and authorizing the location of facilities. Before a location is approved, it must meet Health Canada safety guidelines for exposure to radio frequency fields.

Coun. Connie Huelsman said the county’s role is only to look at the application as a land use planning issue. Communication towers are necessary, she said.

“Unfortunately, there will be people impacted.”


