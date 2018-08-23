WATCH: Community Day at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer

Central Albertans got their first look at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre during Community Day Thursday.
People were allowed to tour the centre, which is Red Deer College’s new state-of-the-art teaching and learning facility, a day after the grand opening Wednesday.
More to come.
Rob Weddell, instructor and outgoing chairperson for the Kinesiology and Sports Studies program at Red Deer College, takes a look at the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre gymnasium during Community Day Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)
Shirley Grutterink and Lindsey Grutterink from Bentley say they were impressed by the Gary W. Harris Canada Games Centre in Red Deer during the Community Day Thursday. (Photo by SEAN MCINTOSH/Advocate staff)