Community potluck at the Coconut Room

It’s time for renewal, sharing of stories and food to welcome the return of the light together for Winter Solstice.

A community potluck will be served up at the Coconut Room Thursday afternoon at 4 p.m.

Owner of the Coconut Room, Paul Harris said the annual tradition has been ongoing for almost a decade. He encouraged local residents to come out with their favourite dish and share it with friends.

“It’s about lights and candles and time to think about the new year and returning of the light,” he said.

Every year about 30 people show up at the event and stay until approximately 10 p.m, said Harris.

While the community is expected to bring food for the evening, the Coconut Room will provide drinks for the event from wine, teas, coffee and punch.

Harris said the day will also provide shoppers an opportunity to shop with friends as Sunworks which will be open for Christmas shopping with gift wrapping available.



