Company hopes to build cannabis production facility in Clearwater County

Cannabis could be coming to Clearwater County.

Calgary-based Element GP Inc. recently received county approval to rezone 40 acres of agricultural land to industrial about 15 km south of Caroline to make way for a 55,000-square-foot medical marijuana production facility.

The company hopes to begin construction early next year for a fall completion. Element GP Inc. has already applied for approval from Health Canada, which has a rigorous vetting process for cannabis proposals.

The plant would employ about 200 people involved in overseeing 11,000 plants that would generate about $150 million in annual sales.

High-tech odour control and security systems will be in place and power will be drawn from the nearby Shell Caroline gas plant.

Floor space will be maximized by using a vertical growing season. At full production, the plant is expected to produce 30,100 kg of cannabis and 1,250 kg of concentrates per year.

The company says it plans to invest a percentage of its profits to Community Reach and to develop initiatives to educate the public on the science of cannabis. A partnership is to be developed with Olds College to provide summer internships for horticulture students.

County senior planner Kim Gilham said the company required to get a development permit approved by the municipal planning commission before the project can proceed.

The county intends to notify adjacent landowners ahead of time so they can bring forward any concerns. One of the issues already raised has been around the facility’s potential impact on area groundwater.

The company has provided water data but is expected to include more detailed information in its development permit application. As well, a provincial water licence would be required, said Gilham.



Like many municipalities, Clearwater County recently updated its planning regulations in anticipation of cannabis production applications, of which GP Elemental’s is the first.

The land-use bylaw restricts the facilities to business parks and industrial-zoned areas, a recognition that cannabis production is not your usual agricultural endeavour. All marijuana applications are discretionary, meaning they must get approval from the county’s municipal planning commission.



