Company hopes to build cannabis production facility in Clearwater County

Clearwater County approved rezoning of site 20 km south of Caroline

Cannabis could be coming to Clearwater County.

Calgary-based Element GP Inc. recently received county approval to rezone 40 acres of agricultural land to industrial about 15 km south of Caroline to make way for a 55,000-square-foot medical marijuana production facility.

The company hopes to begin construction early next year for a fall completion. Element GP Inc. has already applied for approval from Health Canada, which has a rigorous vetting process for cannabis proposals.

The plant would employ about 200 people involved in overseeing 11,000 plants that would generate about $150 million in annual sales.

High-tech odour control and security systems will be in place and power will be drawn from the nearby Shell Caroline gas plant.

Floor space will be maximized by using a vertical growing season. At full production, the plant is expected to produce 30,100 kg of cannabis and 1,250 kg of concentrates per year.

The company says it plans to invest a percentage of its profits to Community Reach and to develop initiatives to educate the public on the science of cannabis. A partnership is to be developed with Olds College to provide summer internships for horticulture students.

County senior planner Kim Gilham said the company required to get a development permit approved by the municipal planning commission before the project can proceed.

The county intends to notify adjacent landowners ahead of time so they can bring forward any concerns. One of the issues already raised has been around the facility’s potential impact on area groundwater.

The company has provided water data but is expected to include more detailed information in its development permit application. As well, a provincial water licence would be required, said Gilham.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Like many municipalities, Clearwater County recently updated its planning regulations in anticipation of cannabis production applications, of which GP Elemental’s is the first.

The land-use bylaw restricts the facilities to business parks and industrial-zoned areas, a recognition that cannabis production is not your usual agricultural endeavour. All marijuana applications are discretionary, meaning they must get approval from the county’s municipal planning commission.


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Record 65 nominees for Business of the Year Awards

Just Posted

Company hopes to build cannabis production facility in Clearwater County

Clearwater County approved rezoning of site 20 km south of Caroline

Man found unresponsive in idling vehicle in Ponoka area arrested

Rural property owner called 911 after spotting suspicious vehicle on Sunday

PHOTO: Ross Stafford entertains on the Ross Street Patio

Singer/guitarist Ross Stafford, accompanied by drummer Don J. Swift, entertained noon-hour diners… Continue reading

Alberta Advantage Party prepares for party status

More than 8,600 signatures collected

Historic barn near Olds struck by lightning

22 firefighters fought the blaze

WATCH: Centrefest gets off to a hot start

Street performers are putting on a show in downtown Red Deer this… Continue reading

Fourth annual Central Alberta Yogathon in Red Deer Aug. 18

Yoga enthusiasts will soon roll out their mat and take over City… Continue reading

Canadians with terminal illnesses face new rules in test for speedy benefits

OTTAWA — The federal government will set a new test for fast-tracking… Continue reading

Veterans’ access to benefits a persistent problem, ombudsman says

OTTAWA — Canada’s veterans ombudsman says that while the federal government has… Continue reading

FBI official: Vegas shooting report to be after anniversary

LAS VEGAS — The top FBI official in Nevada says he will… Continue reading

A makeover for milkweed, for the sake of butterflies

QUEBEC — For generations, North American farmers have despised milkweed and done… Continue reading

Red Deer Mounties looking for stolen van

A van was stolen from a north Red Deer business and Mounties… Continue reading

“Something special about this boy:” Davies goes from refugee camp to soccer pitch

EDMONTON — Soccer phenom Alphonso Davies and his former Edmonton Strikers coach,… Continue reading

Fresh Canadian crew focused on recapturing world junior hockey gold

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Alex Formenton and Maxime Comtois know what it takes… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month