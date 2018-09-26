Complainant takes the stand at British sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by British sailors at a Halifax-area military base is testifying today in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, says she was feeling stressed and was having a hard day on April 9, 2015.

The woman testified she had taken an exam and when she finished, her friend invited her to go out that evening on a double date with a British hockey player that she had met on Tinder.

She says she was “excited” about the plan because she likes hockey, and she did not want to sit home alone after a rough day.

The pair eventually made their way to a rink at Shearwater, where the British navy hockey team was playing a game, and afterwards they made a plan to return to where the players were staying.

She said she didn’t realize at that point that the team was staying in the barracks at 12 Wing Shearwater.

Her testimony will resume later today, in a case that once involved four accused but now involves only one.

Thirty-eight-year-old Darren Smalley is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm and participating in a sexual assault involving one or more people.

Previous story
Winter Games announces entertainers coming to Red Deer
Next story
Case of Bruce McArthur, facing 8 murder counts, back in Toronto court next month

Just Posted

Winter Games announces entertainers coming to Red Deer

Get ready for 52° North Music and Cultural Festival

Lacombe author’s second novel is about a family that takes a motherless child in at Christmas

‘No Good Asking,’ a novel by Fran Kimmel, comes out Oct. 2

Improvements coming to Lacombe Regional Airport

Lacombe city council awards contract

A busy weekend for Ponoka RCMP

Railway maintenance vehicle was stolen, among other crimes

Maxime Bernier reaches out to Red Deer

Voters looking at The People’s Party of Canada

WATCH: Barbecue in support of Red Deer Food Bank

The sun came out for the sixth-annual Feed the Need community barbecue… Continue reading

MPs could debate whether to revoke Suu Kyi’s honorary citizenship: Trudeau

UNITED NATIONS, N.Y. — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is opening the door… Continue reading

Potential king-maker says he’s open to all parties to make N.B. minority work

FREDERICTON — A potential New Brunswick king-maker says he’s willing to work… Continue reading

Case of Bruce McArthur, facing 8 murder counts, back in Toronto court next month

TORONTO — The case of a man accused of killing eight men… Continue reading

Complainant takes the stand at British sailor’s sexual assault trial

HALIFAX — A young woman who was allegedly sexually assaulted by British… Continue reading

Clinics offering unproven stem cell therapies proliferating across Canada: study

TORONTO — Dozens of unlicensed clinics offering stem cell treatments for a… Continue reading

Privacy chief criticizes partial suppression of N.S. jail death report

HALIFAX — Nova Scotia’s freedom of information law is becoming ”an exercise… Continue reading

The Latest: Trump would prefer faster Kavanaugh confirmation

WASHINGTON — The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh (all times… Continue reading

Escobar’s homer lifts D-Backs over Dodgers, tightens NL West

PHOENIX — The Los Angeles Dodgers surged into the NL West lead… Continue reading

Most Read