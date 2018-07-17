Concern growing over poor hay crops

Hay yields in some areas half of what it was last year

Cattleman Richard Lorenz was looking to expand his herd this year, partly to help his newly married son get a better foothold in the family business.

Those plans are now in jeopardy because of a spring and summer that brought plenty of heat but little rain.

“Our silage crop is hurting really bad. It’s burning up on us,” said Lorenz, who breeds 150 cattle in the Markerville area.

“It’s going to be a fraction — 50 per cent maybe of what we had last year. It’s not good,” said Lorenz, who sits on Red Deer County council.

“We were hoping to expand the herd. Now, we’re probably looking at not expanding the herd because the feed costs are most likely going to be too great.

“We’ll cull the herd harder than we have before.”

Poor hay crop prospects have a snowball effect in the inter-connected world of agriculture.

Lack of good hay means a lot of the leftover feed from last year has been used up. If crops remain poor that means many producers will have to buy feed on the market, where the rules of supply and demand inevitably drive up prices.

Reducing the number of bovine mouths to feed reduces costs, but even then harsh economic realities punish livestock producers. Since many producers are facing the same feed issues, cattle buyers are scarce, which also drives down prices.

“It is a double-edged sword,” said Lorenz.

There is hope on the horizon. Weather conditions and farming fortunes can change quickly.

The first hay crop is coming off now and the second hay crop could be much better, he said.

“Once this first cut comes off, if we could get some rain and moisture it could turn around.”

Rain would help pastures, meaning ranchers can keep their livestock grazing longer, helping the feed situation.

“So, it isn’t all doom and gloom. A timely rain, for sure, would change that a lot.”

Alberta Agriculture crop specialist Mark Cutts said poor hay crops are widespread.

“In general, in Central Alberta we’re seeing that yields are down from average,” he said from the Alberta Ag Info Centre in Stettler.

“We can relate to the fact we had some very warm temperatures in May and didn’t have a lot of precipitation.

“That combination of events has really had an impact on hay yields. Anything from half of two-thirds of crop are some of the numbers I’ve been hearing.

“It definitely could be a concern looking forward.”

Cutts said the lack of production so far could be largely made up if conditions improve later in the summer.

“I don’t know if any producers are at the stage now where they’re starting to try to hunt down hay just in case they’re going to be short.

“They maybe waiting to see what happens with the second cut and assess where their feed needs are at that point in time.”

Some farmers may also have the option of turning barley or oats into green feed or silage.

Decision on how to manage feed for the upcoming winter will be made in the next couple of months, he said.

Final word goes to Lorenz, who has been in the cattle business for long enough to know there is always a way.

“I think us ranchers are going to be coming up with some very innovative ideas to cut corners and try to keep the costs down so we can make a dollar at it.”


pcowley@reddeeradvocate.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
See goats in action at Piper Creek Community Gardens
Next story
Woman facing charges after pedestrian critically injured in hit and run

Just Posted

Woman facing charges after pedestrian critically injured in hit and run

A woman is in custody in connection with an alleged hit and… Continue reading

Concern growing over poor hay crops

Hay yields in some areas half of what it was last year

Residents of Innisfail street make pitch to fix uneven pavement, small sinkhole

Residents on a small close in Innisfail had their chance to tell… Continue reading

Showers on the way for Red Deer

Seasonal weather expected

Vandal strikes downtown business

Window with PRIDE poster broken

Updated: SUV smashes through fences and deck in Anders

Driver taken to hospital after SUV veered off 30th Avenue into Anders

Man suffers critical injuries, Red Deer police arrest woman in pedestrian crash

A man is in hospital with critical injuries and Mounties have arrested… Continue reading

Cull hasn’t been able to solve bunny burden in Alberta mountain town of Canmore

CANMORE, Alta. — Problems persist in an Alberta mountain town overrun with… Continue reading

Canada should help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany: civil liberties group

OTTAWA — A civil liberties group is urging the Canadian government to… Continue reading

Westerner Days: Send us your photos

Your reader photo may just make the pages of the Adovcate.

Adam Henrique signs $29.1M, 5-year extension with Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Centre Adam Henrique has signed a $29.1 million, five-year… Continue reading

Fashion firms upend design routine to focus on speed, trends

NEW YORK — Prototypes? Passe. Fashion company Betabrand saw that knitwear was… Continue reading

Trimming and tidying: Perennials need care too

The great attraction in growing perennial flowers is that you never have… Continue reading

Johnny Depp settles lawsuits involving former managers

LOS ANGELES — Johnny Depp has settled lawsuits with his former business… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month