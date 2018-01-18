Concerns raised about ice-cream-eating bear at drive-thru in Innisfail

Concerns are being raised about a video of a Kodiak bear from a Central Alberta zoo being taken through a Dairy Queen drive-thru and being hand-fed ice cream by the restaurant’s owner.

The video by the Discovery Wildlife Park in Innisfail was posted on social media earlier this week.

It shows a one-year-old captive bear named Berkley leaning out a vehicle’s window and being fed ice cream by the owner of the Innisfail Dairy Queen.

Bear experts are calling the video irresponsible and disrespectful.

An employee from Discovery Wildlife Park says there was never a safety issue and suggests the video was made to educate people about bears.

She says the park had the proper permits to transport the animal.