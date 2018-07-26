Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena

A concession stand is preparing to open August 4 at the new Servus Arena. (File photo by Advocate staff)

Percy’s Concession will open at the new Servus Arena on August 4.

“We are confident that our vendor will be an asset to this wonderful facility, and even more excited that it will be up and running when we host the Hlinka Gretzky Cup at the beginning of August,” said Barb McKee, Recreation Superintendent.

The concession will offer a range of food and beverage options, including soft serve ice cream, and will be open on evenings and weekends at times when there are bookings and events in the facility.

Hours of operation will be posted at the arena.



