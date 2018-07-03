Conditions favourable for funnel clouds in Central Alberta, Environment Canada advises

A weather advisory is in effect for Red Deer and some parts of Central Alberta near Camrose, County of Stettler, Lacombe County, Ponoka County and Red Deer County.

Current weather conditions are favourable for development of funnel clouds Tuesday afternoon, Environment Canada advisory states.

These types of funnel clouds are generated by weak rotation under rapidly growing clouds or weak thunderstorms. This weak rotation is normally not a danger near the ground. However, there is a change the rotation could intensify and become a weak landspout tornado.

If conditions become more favourable for the development of landspout tornadoes, watches and warnings will be issued by Environment Canada.

Landspout tornadoes do not usually cause significant damage but can still be dangerous. They can be strong enough to topple trees, damage roofs or toss debris short distances.

Treat any funnel cloud sighting seriously. Should a funnel cloud develop nearby, prepare to take shelter. These funnel clouds usually appear with little or no warning.



Send your news tips

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter