Conservation groups realize late Stettler farmer’s dream

The Scheerschmidt property, which is being returned to its natural state. (Contributed photo.)

The late James Scheerschmidt was passionate about wildlife and long wanted to see his farm preserved as habitat for ducks and deer.

When the Stettler farmer passed away, he willed his land to the Alberta Conservation Association, with the Alberta Fish and Game Association later added to the title.

“We’re happy to be making his dream come true,” said Darren Dorge, land management program manager for the ACA.

Since the group assumed control of the Scheerschmidt property, 8-km southeast of Stettler, staff and volunteers have been busy restoring 240-acres to its natural condition, with help from Ducks Unlimited.

The mix of native parkland, grass areas includes a 4.5 acre wetland that had previously been drained for agriculture. Dorge said the water body’s restoration is particularly important to waterfowl. “We’re hoping to improve the nesting habitat for water species.”

Since it was Mr. Scheerschmidt’s dream to benefit wildlife “we’re trying to follow that dream,” said Dorge. This means reseeding to provide more brush cover which is attractive to moose and deer.

So far, the wetland has been allowed to flood naturally, the land has been cleaned up and re-fenced, and Dorge said this group is working with a neighbouring landowners to reseed 107 acres formerly used to produce crops.

The public is welcome to hike on the property and pick from the plethora of saskatoon berry and choke cherry bushes, said Dorge. “It’s got incredible saskatoons.” Hunting is also allowed on the land in the fall and winter.

Directions to the property are: Travel east from Stettler on Hwy 12 to Range Road 19-2, then turn south for about 5.4 km to the parking area along the west boundary.

The ACA gets a couple of calls a year from Alberta landowners, who either don’t have children to leave their property to, or want to see it left intact for prosperity, Dorge added.

Other Alberta Conservation Association properties can be found under the “explore” heading on the ACA website, www.ab-conservation.com.



lmichelin@reddeeradvocate.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter