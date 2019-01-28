Conservative candidate walks back alarm on $50K carbon tax for her church

EDMONTON — A candidate for Alberta’s United Conservatives who stirred up controversy by announcing her church is facing a $50,000 carbon tax bill this year now says the actual number is about one-tenth of that.

“I reported the initial figure in good faith and did not intend to mislead,” Michaela Glasgo said in a Facebook post Monday.

But Glasgo, the UCP candidate for Brooks-Medicine Hat, said the carbon levy is still too high — even at the revised figure of $5,400.

“This is still a sizable sum for a not-for-profit that is already dealing with the burden of increased costs, and I do not think the impact should be downplayed,” she wrote.

Steve Pahl, lead pastor with Hillcrest Evangelical Missionary Church in Medicine Hat, said the comments came out after a Sunday service.

“We spoke to our congregation about increases to our overall church operating costs,” Pahl said in a statement.

“We stated that in recent years there has been an increase to our overall operating costs of about $50,000 per year. The carbon tax was used as one example of the kind of increases we have incurred.

“Someone misunderstood that to mean the carbon tax was responsible for the entire $50,0000 increase and tweeted about it.

“For us the carbon tax is not a political issue. We are more than happy to pay our bills, whatever they are and need to be. Many people in our congregation are concerned about environmental issues.”

Glasgo stirred up controversy on Twitter Sunday after she mistakenly reported the $50,000 number.

Her post was met with a series of mocking online responses comparing her to the duplicitous Pinocchio and demanding she name the church and provide proof of the tax bill.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney initially defended her post, noting that it’s one of many such financial hardship stories he is hearing.

In the first of two followup Facebook posts Monday morning, Glasgo doubled down on her initial Tweet, saying that the church is very large, with adjoining facilities that extend beyond the main area of worship.

“People can mock if they like,” she wrote.

Three hours after that post, however, Glasgo sent out a second Facebook post detailing her discussion with the church and the church’s estimated carbon tax bill of $5,443.

The carbon tax was introduced in 2017 by Premier Rachel Notley’s government. It taxes gasoline to drive as well as natural gas to heat homes and businesses. Rebates are available for low and middle-income earners.

Kenney has signalled it will be the centrepiece issue of their campaign in the upcoming spring election.

Kenney says Notley never campaigned on introducing the tax when she won government in 2015. He adds that the tax only hurts workers and families while failing to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and is symbolic of an interventionist, misguided NDP.

He has promised the first task of a new UCP government would be to repeal the carbon tax.

Environment ministry spokesman Matt Dykstra, in a statement, said the Glasgo contretemps speaks to a larger concern with the UCP.

“All candidates for public office and their leaders have a responsibility to check the facts and think critically before sharing information on social media,” said Dykstra.

Previous story
‘Significant development’ expected in Bruce McArthur’s case: police
Next story
Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings include an exhibit about self-discovery

Just Posted

Second pot store coming to Red Deer

Green Town experiences cannabis shortages

Red Deer’s First Friday gallery openings include an exhibit about self-discovery

Special Olympians, winter sports and nature are themes of other shows

Sell out predicted for Winter Games passes

Tickets and passes still available

1 US case against Huawei centres around a robot called Tappy

NEW YORK — The U.S. government is alleging Chinese tech company Huawei… Continue reading

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

Apple has made the group chat function in FaceTime unavailable after users… Continue reading

WATCH: Feeling betrayal, frustration, Innisfail-area oilfield workers hit the road to raise awareness

Innisfail to Olds truck convoy rolled out Saturday with 100 vehicles

VIDEO: Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allowed eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

UPDATE: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

Toronto Maple Leafs get defenceman Jake Muzzin in trade with L.A. Kings

TORONTO — Growing up in southern Ontario, Jake Muzzin and his friends… Continue reading

Media night more like a mosh pit and Mardi Gras

ATLANTA — Super Bowl Media Night is the NFL’s version of a… Continue reading

Juno Award nominees to be unveiled for music’s big night in London, Ont.

TORONTO — Nominees for the 2019 Juno Awards will be revealed this… Continue reading

Call for end to social media abuse of Duchesses Meghan, Kate

LONDON — Britain’s press is urging social media users to tone down… Continue reading

School bus rollover in southern Alberta, one student transported by STARS

High River RCMP responded to a school bus rollover Monday afternoon with… Continue reading

Most Read