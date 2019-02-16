Conservative leaders to attend pro-pipeline rally in Saskatchewan

Federal Conservative Party leader Andrew Sheer will speak in favour of pipelines in Saskatchewan. (Advocate file photo).

By Stephanie Taylor

THE CANADIAN PRESS

MOOSOMIN, Sask. — Federal Tory leader Andrew Scheer and the conservative premiers of Saskatchewan and New Brunswick are to speak today at a pro-pipeline rally near the Saskatchewan-Manitoba boundary.

The event at a pumpjack facility is to draw attention to concerns about Bill C-69 — federal legislation that proposes major changes to how energy projects are reviewed.

Rally organizer Sinclair Harrison says if the bill passes it would be detrimental to future pipeline development.

He also wants to encourage TransCanada Corp. to reapply to build Energy East, a pipeline that would have transported oil from Alberta and Saskatchewan to New Brunswick and Quebec.

The company scrapped the $15.7 billion project in 2017.

Energy East would have featured a tank terminal in Moosomin, Sask., near where the rally is taking place.

“We’re here to speak for the silent majority that are in favour of pipelines,” said Harrison.

There were also plans for additional pipelines to be built further south.

He said the area already sees tax revenue coming in from the existing TransCanada mainline and is reaping the benefits from construction taking place on another nearby pipeline.

“The more pipelines, the better off we are,” he said.

“If everyone could see the economic benefit that these construction companies have on the area, it’s phenomenal.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is attending the rally out of concern for the “harmful” policies coming from Ottawa that affect the energy sector, a spokesman said.

Scheer is taking part to share his Conservative vision for Saskatchewan and to “send a clear message in the buildup to the October election,” said press secretary Daniel Schow in a statement.

New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs said he continues to fight for Energy East and will bring that message to the protest.

The rally comes as a truck convoy that started in Red Deer, Alta., is making its way to Ottawa as part of a protest in support of the energy sector.

