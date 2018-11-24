Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has to answer to the findings of two nurses who told a United Nations committee this week that women and girls in Canada are facing abuse so extreme it amounts to torture, Conservative MP Arnold Viersen says.

Linda MacDonald and Jeanne Sarson, nurses and human-rights advocates from Nova Scotia, appeared before the United Nations Committee Against Torture in Geneva earlier this week in hopes of pressuring Canada to amend the Criminal Code to include “non-state torture” as a distinct crime.

“What they’re seeing demands a response from the government,” said Viersen.

MacDonald said she read the committee an account from a woman who reported having been trafficked by her parents to friends and strangers from the time she was a child.

“On the boat he would get the shock things out (electric shocking), throw you down … hits you, make all kinds of bruises with tools like whips, chains, knives, and guns (physical torture). He blindfolds you so you don’t know what he’s doing (psychological torture). He sticks a broken bottle in your ribs and sucks the blood. He says ‘smile’,” the woman’s story said.

The abuse they’re talking about is protracted and often perpetrated by victims’ relatives, friends of family members, human traffickers, and johns who want very violent sex. MacDonald said that because non-state torture is not identified as a separate crime, there is no data to show how widespread the problem is.

Some cases have been heard in court: an Ottawa public servant who died after her husband poured boiling water over her after months of physical and emotional abuse; a teenage boy shackled and starved in a basement by his father; a woman trafficked for the sex trade in Winnipeg, locked in a freezer repeatedly until she passed out.

Felice Gaer, an independent expert member of the UN committee and an American human-rights activist, told Canadian officials appearing in Geneva that the committee had heard “rather gripping information” from MacDonald and Sarson about the forms of abuse that children have endured and questioned whether anyone is responsible for collecting formal data.

Viersen, an Alberta MP, said he supports the nurses’ work and that what they have witnessed among victims is the result of a “lack of value in humanity.”

The federal government’s position is that expanding the Criminal Code to include “non-state torture” would conflict with Canada’s obligations under international laws that specify that torture is a crime carried out by a government.

Viersen said the argument has merit, but he’s not convinced that MacDonald and Sarson are dogmatic about exactly how the law changes.

“As long as we can get the idea of what they’re trying to grapple with — that there is something that goes beyond assault that is torture,” he said.

Viersen has been pushing for legislation to control violent pornography and advocates say the issues are related: perpetrators of extreme long-term abuse are often consumers of violent porn.

Viersen said if the government is opposed to expanding the Criminal Code to include “non-state torture,” it should consider an alternative word that would capture what women say they experience.

“I like the word ‘torture’ in the fact that it elicits a response — we all know what that means. Every time you get the lawyers involved they’ll tell you that a particular word that you think means one thing actually means something else,” he said. “But I applaud these ladies and I would like to see the government have a response to them.”

Celia Canon, a spokeswoman for Justice Minister Jody Wilson-Raybould, said her office had nothing to say following the nurses’ testimony.

Earlier this week Canon said creating the offence of private torture could “seriously weaken” Canada’s contribution to the international effort to prevent torture under the Convention against Torture, because it could confuse the existing definition of torture as an act carried out by someone working for a government.

She also said the Criminal Code already contains numerous crimes of assault, including sexual assault.

“In other words, the Criminal Code already contains crimes that capture the kind of conduct associated with private torture, most notably the crimes of aggravated assault and aggravated sexual assault, while existing sentencing provisions already provide a range of aggravating factors that could apply in a case of private torture,” Canon said.

Janice Dickson, The Canadian Press

Previous story
Group with controversial views on immigration returning to Red Deer to hold public meeting
Next story
Team Otter vs. Team Koi: Vancouver residents pick sides as otter evades capture

Just Posted

Red Deer council to discuss boosting gross salaries to make up for loss of tax-free allowance

Net salaries would stay the same, said mayor

Group with controversial views on immigration returning to Red Deer to hold public meeting

Pro-diversity proponents are concerned misinformation will incite hatred

Woman found not guilty of impaired driving causing death and injury charges

Judge said not enough evidence to prove impairment in August 2017 collision

Red Deer city council to consider an agreement with the province to help preserve Parsons House

A ‘memorandum of understanding’ could put province’s fears to rest: city manager

Red Deer council to debate supervised consumption site location

Turning Point wants to relocate to Railyards

Video: Red Deer Golf and Country Club to host 2019 Canadian Women’s Amateur Championship

The Red Deer Golf and Country Club is set to host a… Continue reading

Former Humboldt teammates attending NHL and NFL games in Denver this weekend

DENVER — Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Jacob Wassermann and Ryan Straschnitzki received… Continue reading

Team Otter vs. Team Koi: Vancouver residents pick sides as otter evades capture

Vancouver residents have begun to declare themselves “Team Otter” or “Team Koi”… Continue reading

Conservative MP urges feds to respond to ‘non-state torture’ in Canada

OTTAWA — The Canadian government has to answer to the findings of… Continue reading

Canada Post back-to-work bill passed during late night Commons sitting

OTTAWA — Legislation ordering postal workers back to work was passed in… Continue reading

Rain helps mostly douse California fire but slows searchers

PARADISE, Calif. — A deadly wildfire is nearly contained after several days… Continue reading

The Latest: N Ireland party leader rejects Brexit deal

BRUSSELS — The Latest on Brexit negotiations (all times local): 5 p.m.… Continue reading

Tuch, Fleury help Golden Knights beat Flames 2-0

LAS VEGAS — Alex Tuch had a goal and an assist in… Continue reading

Ducks rally for 2-1 overtime win against Oilers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Rickard Rakell scored 14 seconds into overtime, and the… Continue reading

Most Read