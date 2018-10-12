Construction in Red Deer’s City Hall Park

Construction workers were on the job on Friday to update City Hall Park in front of the west entrance to City Hall. (Photo by SUSAN ZIELINSKI/Advocate staff)

Starting on Monday the west entrance to City Hall will be closed due to construction to update City Hall Park.

Barrier-free access to City Hall will be temporarily relocated to the north side loading area. A commissionaire will be on site to help guide pedestrian traffic.

Barrier-free access will re-open at the west entrance on Thursday, all other visitors to City Hall are encouraged to continue using the east entrance and pay close attention to signage.

Construction is expected to be complete by November 15 pending weather delays.



